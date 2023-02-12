Chevon Bowen leads Madison College's Black Women’s Affinity Group

Chevon Bowen began working at Madison College in 2020 as a full-time faculty member and program director for Madison Area Technical College’s Industrial Safety program.
Bowen serves as the intersectional educational and outreach coordinator, focusing on developing trainings and other professional development offerings through an equity lens. She is also involved in various projects that address system and structure reform through an equity and racial justice lens.
In addition, Bowen is the president of Madison College’s Black Women’s Affinity Group (BWAG), which offers a safe space for Black women employees on campus to come together and be in community.
Throughout the month of February, BWAG is presenting the 2nd Annual Dzigbodi Akyea art exhibit at the Gallery at Truax, 1701 Wright St., in honor of the former Madison College employee, who passed away suddenly in 2021.
The Cap Times spoke with Bowen about her experiences at Madison College, her work with the affinity group, and what this year’s art exhibit means to her.
How did you get involved with the Black Women's Affinity Group?
It probably was within the first month or so of my working here, and (then-acting president of BWAG) Jodie Pope sent out an invitation to join their meeting. So I joined a couple of meetings. Then the pandemic hit, and with the role that I was in at the time, my class schedules kept being placed at the same time as BWAG meetings, or other department meetings or things.
And after the art (exhibit) last year was when I was able to start participating again, because I was under a new manager at that point, they were more flexible. And I've been attending ever since.
How has BWAG helped you navigate the predominantly white space that is Madison College?
I can confidently say, I probably wouldn't still be here if it wasn't for BWAG. It's unfortunate. Research and literature shows that systemic racism lives within higher education and within the education system as a whole. Overt racism, it hurts, but you can address it, right? It's so out there that you can take action on it.
It's a lot different here. It's a lot of microaggressions. And the things that you can't really prove, because they're so much smaller in nature. So myself and other Black women who worked here were kind of going through similar struggles.
I'll be honest, in past jobs, when I would start to experience more than I could handle with microaggressions, I would end up leaving. I think a lot of that is honestly tied to the fact that of all of the jobs I've had before here, I was the only Black employee, or I was the only Black female employee. I never had any managers or leaders that were Black prior to here and I just didn't have a network to connect with. I really do feel that having BWAG has helped me to get through a lot of those struggles because we've been able to build community with each other and support each other and protect each other. It's a beautiful thing.
Where did the theme “Protecting the Black woman” for this year’s art exhibit come from?
I met with the executive team over the summer, so that we could do some strategy around what the next year should look like for our group, and how we can help to continue that building of community and trust.
We were also having conversations about the fact that we had recently lost quite a few Black female employees from the college. We were trying to keep count, no one wants to give us the data. We're thinking at least 14 Black females have left within the past year.
As we were having that discussion, we'd realized if we're going to sustain this community, then we need to figure out how to protect ourselves from all of those forces, racial inequities and structural racism, that are trying to drive us out. We have that unique intersectionality in being Black and female. We have to deal with things from a sexism standpoint as well and it's a lot.
Then we kept looking at last year's theme, which came very much from Dzigbodi Akyea, our member that passed away. It was “Honoring the Black woman” and we said we really like the idea of the Black woman as part of the theme. That was when we realized we just needed to switch that first word. From everything we had talked about, it felt like most of us almost threw out "protecting" at the same time. That's what we realized we need to do. We need to figure out how to protect each other as we're trying to navigate the system that we're simultaneously trying to dismantle.
How is this year’s art exhibit honoring Dzigbodi Akyea’s legacy?
The way that we were able to push through and get this gallery pulled together was in itself a way of honoring Dzigbodi. We kept going back and forth. Last year, when we did the art gallery, it was very stressful... with minimal resources and minimal help from others. It was the first gallery since the pandemic. I know that comes into play, but it really just wore everyone down.
We're sitting here thinking, "Do we want to do it?" I think what happened was Dzigbodi was kind of talking in our ears saying, "Hey, there are many women before us who went through way more struggles to try and advance equity and racial justice." That's kind of what I feel like, she was almost that spirit or that motivation that we needed to be like, we can do this. We've had her to help carry us through.
Before she passed away, her dream was to have this gallery and honoring the Black woman, that was her vision. It was to find a way to creatively share the uniqueness of Black women, and also the history and the culture with the Madison College community and the community at large.
What do you hope people take away from this exhibit? What are you most proud of?
I'm hopeful that visitors are intentional, with really taking time to absorb the work that's in here and absorb the story behind the work. And really take that time to understand the uniqueness, the nuances, the characteristics of the Black woman. And also our experiences.
I'm proud of everything, every aspect of this gallery is amazing to me. We have 18 portraits and it's just beyond beautiful. I'm hopeful that that exhibit alone makes a profound statement.
We've gone through a lot here. The members that are still standing, we've had a lot of ups, don't get me wrong, but we've had many valleys, in terms of experiences here. For all of us to still be here and be present, supportive, nurturing and loving of each other, I hope people see that we're here to stay. We're supporting each other so that we can survive this environment.
Is there anything you’d like to add?
I personally didn't get to spend as much time with Dzigbodi like some of the other members did, but something I can share is that she was such a gentle soul. She was firm, she let you know what she was thinking, she let you know if you were wrong. But she did it in a way that almost made you feel like you were being hugged by your grandmother or something. She's so near and dear to so many hearts here.
In a way, this helps us to keep her close and keep her memory alive. It's so important to the group that we just want to share that with others. That's another way in which we keep her legacy going. We do have a scholarship in her honor. I don't know that any of this would be happening if it weren't for her.