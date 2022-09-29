Several new large donations to Centro Hispano this week will help fund its new building and assist the organization in expanding its capacity to serve the growing Latino population in Dane County.
Centro’s new building, called Calli, will be located on the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way on Madison’s south side, just adjacent to its current offices. Calli is scheduled to open at the end of 2023.
At an event on Wednesday night at the site of the new building, Centro announced a $2.5 million gift from Ascendium Education Group and revealed new renderings of the project.
And on Monday, Centro officials announced the organization had received a $1 million grant from the Pleasant Rowland Foundation.
Centro’s fundraising campaign has raised just over $15 million of its $20 million goal. Centro increased its funding goal from $15 million to $20 million to keep pace with the rising costs of construction.
"Like many other agencies, we learned that the cost to build a new home for the Latinx community was going to be significantly more than what we had originally budgeted for,” said Karen Menendez Coller, Centro's executive director, in a statement. “This commitment from Ascendium couldn't come at a more meaningful time — helping us cross the $15 million mark as we head into the final stages of the campaign this fall."
“I hope that others will see this commitment and take action as well," Menendez Coller said.
Of the contribution from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, Menendez Coller said it "speaks volumes not only about trust in our work but about the foundation's commitment to a thriving Latinx community.”
The significant gifts signal that large philanthropic organizations are recognizing the work that Centro Hispano does.
“We want to support people who are running really efficient programs,” Brett Lindquist, vice president of strategic communications for Ascendium, told the Cap Times. “We’re about education and its ability to unlock potential.”
The new building is expected to allow Centro to double the amount of people it works with. Centro’s goal is to double the size of its afterschool programming and to support 1,000 more individuals annually as well as begin a bilingual nursing program by 2030.
The pandemic stretched Centro’s capabilities thin because its current building at 810 W. Badger Road does not include enough working space for staff or proper ventilation, in light of COVID-19. The new building will solve those problems and will offer space to expand programming.
Ascendium — which was previously known as Great Lakes — is a philanthropic nonprofit committed to supporting education. It was a key donor when Madison College wanted to move its campus to the south side and construct what is now the Goodman South Campus. Ascendium also donated money earlier this year toward the construction of the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which will also be located in south Madison.
“I think that traditionally the south side has been underserved, and our focus is on unlocking the potential of the south side of Madison,” Lindquist said.