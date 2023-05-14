Cap Times staff members won seven awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including two gold awards.
The contest honored work produced by media outlets throughout Wisconsin during 2022, and they were presented Friday evening at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
Reporter Natalie Yahr won a gold in the best personal profile category for a piece about Marcia Field, a taxidermy artist who fulfilled a dream to open a gallery of her work in the last months of her life.
The Cap Times opinion department of John Nichols, Dave Zweifel and Steven Elbow won two awards in the best editorial category: a gold for an editorial contrasting the character of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson with his challenger, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, after Johnson narrowly won reelection; and a bronze for an editorial questioning why one of the Wisconsin Republicans who cast a fake Electoral College vote for Donald Trump in 2020 was continuing to serve as a member of the state’s Election Commission.
Opinion columnist and Cap Times publisher Paul Fanlund won a silver award in the best column category. His entry included columns about the response to a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and another about former U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's decision to leave Congress.
Photo director Ruthie Hauge won a bronze award in the photo essay category for “Learning to Slay,” a collection about teen drag queens, while features editor Rob Thomas also won a bronze in a long feature category for a piece about efforts to restore the reputation of the late Frederic March, a famous actor and University of Wisconsin-Madison alumnus who was accused — falsely, advocates say — of associating with a white supremacist group during his time as a student.
Fine arts reporter Lindsay Christians also won a bronze award for her review of American Players Theatre’s production of “The Rivals,” an 18th century British comedy.