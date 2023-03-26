The Cap Times won 18 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual journalism contest Friday, including eight first-place prizes.
Photo director Ruthie Hauge won four of those awards, including first place in the spot news photo category for a photo from a downtown protest over the police arrest and shooting of Quadren Wilson and another in the visual storytelling category for the "Cap Times Machine," a series of before-and-after photos looking at the evolution of State Street. Hauge took both second and third place in the photo essay category for galleries about a homeless family receiving a free birthday camping weekend for 13-year-old twins and another about teen drag queens.
State government and politics reporter Jack Kelly also won or shared a total of four awards, including a first place in the Rookie of the Year category and another first place shared with Capitol Bureau chief Jessie Opoien in the non-profile feature category for a piece that examined Republicans' efforts to frequently revamp Wisconsin's elections systems. The pair also won a third place award for their ongoing coverage of abortion access in Wisconsin, and Kelly won another third place award for his profile of state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
Local government reporter Allison Garfield won first place in the coronavirus coverage category for a collection of stories tracking efforts to manage the pandemic locally. Reporter Natalie Yahr received an honorable mention in the same category for stories about how the pandemic affected local businesses.
Garfield also won two third-place awards: one in the breaking news category for stories about the arrest and shooting of Quadren Wilson and another in the local government reporting category for pieces about an emergency rental assistance program, service gaps for homeless people and efforts by the Madison Police and Fire Commission to keep fire chief candidates from speaking to the media.
Features editor Rob Thomas won first place in the headline writing category for entries including "Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ refuses to panda to young audiences," "When the moon hits the sky like a big pizza pie, that’s a ‘Moonfall’" and "This Madison’s florist’s dried flowers have real stamen-a."
The opinion desk team of John Nichols, Dave Zweifel and Steven Elbow won first place in the editorial category for pieces about Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's response to the massacre of schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, and Republican criticism of the selection of Jennifer Mnookin as the University of Wisconsin-Madison's new chancellor.
Nichols won first place in the column category for pieces about the state Supreme Court's ruling against ballot drop boxes, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes' remarks about the legacy of slavery and also the legacy of folk singer Pete Seeger. Publisher Paul Fanlund took second place in the same category for columns about the response to a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, former U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's decision to leave Congress and a reflection on the tenure of Rebecca Blank as UW-Madison's chancellor.
Food editor Lindsay Christians took second place in the business coverage category for stories about the pandemic's effects on the restaurant workforce, the rise of "ghost kitchens" (restaurants that only make food for takeout or delivery) and efforts to help small-scale butchers.
K-12 schools reporter Scott Girard won third place in the education reporting category for pieces about the Madison Metropolitan School District's Personalized Pathways program for career exploration, the mental health strain the pandemic created for students and the exodus of school board members around the state in the wake of political divisiveness.
The association announced the winners at its annual awards dinner Friday at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The contest covered work done between September 2021 and August 2022, and the Cap Times competed in the A division with Wisconsin's largest daily newspapers.