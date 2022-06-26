The Cap Times won 15 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual journalism contest, including four first-place prizes.
Photo director Ruthie Hauge won or shared a total of five of those awards, including first place in the photo essay category for “Time stood still,” a collection capturing the look of places that closed down and remained unchanged during the early months of the pandemic. She also won honorable mentions for a photo essay featuring students’ virtual learning “classrooms” and a gallery of photos from Monona’s San Damiano Friary.
Steven Elbow won first place in the enterprise reporting category for a piece about the growth of right-wing militias in Wisconsin during the months leading up to the 2020 election. He also shared a second place award with Hauge in the visual storytelling category for “A year of our lives: A 12-month timeline charting the pandemic, civil unrest, an election and more.”
Reporter Natalie Yahr won first place in the sports feature category for a piece about the pride Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold medal in gymnastics spurred in Madison’s Hmong community. Yahr also won third place in the breaking news category for coverage of a unionization vote at Colectivo Coffee and an honorable mention in the enterprise category for a piece about the pandemic’s toll on business owners of color.
The opinion desk team of John Nichols, Dave Zweifel and Jessie Opoien won first place in the editorial category for pieces about impeaching former President Donald Trump, a “sedition caucus” in the Wisconsin Legislature and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s support of Trump. Opoien, in her former role as opinion editor, also won third place in the column category for pieces about the slippery slope of appeasing Trump, former state Rep. John Nygren and PFAS contamination.
K-12 schools reporter Scott Girard won second place in the enterprise reporting category for a piece examining fundraising equity among Madison’s high schools, and executive editor Katie Dean won second place in the breaking news category for a news obituary about the late state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.
Reporter Nicholas Garton won third place in the sports feature category for a piece about esports teams for Madison youth.
Former Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker won an honorable mention in the reporting on local government category for stories about what motivated City Council candidates to run, the challenges of governing via virtual meetings and Madison’s efforts to foster the creation of more multi-family housing through zoning changes.
Becker, along with photo director Hauge and food editor Lindsay Christians, won an honorable mention in the visual storytelling category for the Cap Times’ guide to patio dining.
The association announced the winners at its annual awards dinner Friday. The contest covered work done between September 2020 and August 2021, and the Cap Times competed in the A division with Wisconsin's largest daily newspapers.
In addition to the awards above, Cap Times reporter Allison Garfield received four honors in the contest’s B division for work she did with USA Today Network-Wisconsin prior to joining the Cap Times in November. Those included a first place award in the enterprise reporting category for pieces about the challenges Black residents of Wausau face, reaction in Wausau to a Georgia shooting that primarily targeted Asian women, and the Marathon County Board’s rejection of a resolution that would have acknowledged racial inequities. The piece about Black residents of Wausau also won first place in the general news category.
In addition, Garfield won second place in the localized national story category for a piece about Marshfield Clinic staff struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients, and an honorable mention in the reporting on local government category for stories about threats to and opportunities for federal funding for Wausau, as well as a look at the city’s efforts to clean up environmental contamination.