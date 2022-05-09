Cap Times staff members won 14 awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including five gold awards.
The contest honored work produced by media outlets throughout Wisconsin during 2021, and they were presented Friday evening at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr won two gold awards — one for a long feature story about people keeping the Latin American clowning tradition alive in Wisconsin, and a second in the pandemic story category for a piece about how business owners of color coped with COVID-19 and its fallout. Yahr also won two bronze awards — one for a short feature story about a retired pastor who forges guns into gardening tools and a second for her “In Your Business” pieces about Madison-area businesses.
Photo director Ruthie Hauge won a gold award in the photo essay category for a collection featuring a homeless family that received a camping weekend from donors on a Facebook group. Hauge also won a silver award in the feature category for a photo (shown above) featuring climbers of color at Boulders Climbing Gym in Madison.
Lindsay Christians won a gold award in the critical review category for her review of “Bug,” a play performed at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago that featured Hollywood actor and University of Wisconsin-Madison alum Carrie Coon.
Schools reporter Scott Girard won a gold award in the long hard feature category for a piece examining fundraising equity for Madison high schools. Higher education reporter Kayla Huynh won a silver award in the same category for a story about psychedelic drug research at UW-Madison and reporter Jack Kelly won a bronze award for a piece in that category about a mental health crisis among Wisconsin farmers, though he wrote it for Wisconsin Watch before he joined the Cap Times.
Editor and publisher Paul Fanlund won the silver award in the column category for pieces about the passing of his close friend John Powless, why the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA championship was so particularly gratifying and the Rev. Alex Gee’s critique of Madison’s white leadership.
Reporter Katelyn Ferral, who now works for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, won bronze in the investigative category for “Hero to Zero,” a piece about the National Guard’s pattern of retaliation against soldiers who report sexual assaults from within their ranks. That story was jointly published with the Journal Sentinel.
A trio of Cap Times reporters — Girard, Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien and former state government reporter Briana Reilly — won a silver award in the audio series reporting category for a collection of podcast episodes about the 10th anniversary of Act 10, the legislation that gutted collective bargaining rights for most public employees and sparked massive protests at the Capitol.
Another group of staff members — Steven Elbow, Hauge, graphic designer Brandon Raygo and former news editor Jason Joyce — won a silver award in the best use of multimedia category for “A year of our lives,” a 12-month timeline that charted the first year of the pandemic, along with Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the election of Joe Biden and the fallout from it.
Finally, another group of staff members — Fanlund, director of marketing & social media Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, Christians, executive editor Katie Dean, Raygo and managing editor Chris Murphy — won a bronze award in the best website category for captimes.com, which launched in October 2021.