Mark Treinen, executive editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, will become the editor of The Capital Times, editor and publisher Paul Fanlund announced Monday.
“Mark will be a phenomenal addition to the Madison media landscape and a great leader for the news staff of the Cap Times,” said Fanlund, who will continue as publisher. Treinen will start on Jan. 3.
Treinen currently oversees newsroom operations at the Press-Gazette, which is part of the USA TODAY Network along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Both newspapers are owned by Gannett Co., Inc.
Treinen (pronounced TRY-nin) also leads a government watchdog and investigations team across 10 Gannett newsrooms, working with the Milwaukee investigative team on joint projects.
He will become only the sixth editor in the history of the Cap Times, which was founded by William T. Evjue in 1917.
Treinen, 54, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and started his career as a reporter at the Pocono Record in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Prior to his position in Green Bay, he held the top editor roles in Wausau and in Wisconsin Rapids.
He has a long record of leading award-winning journalism, and this past year organized a reader advisory group in Green Bay to share ideas and feedback on local news coverage to improve his organization’s diversity, inclusion and equity efforts. Treinen also was selected to become part of Gannett’s team to recruit staff for over 100 properties nationwide.
“Mark will be working with our staff to refine and evolve our focus, especially in the areas of public affairs and investigative journalism,” Fanlund said.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team of journalists at the Cap Times and becoming a member of the Madison community,” Treinen said. “I look forward to being part of an organization with a rich history and deep roots in Wisconsin’s capital city.”
As publisher, Fanlund will continue to manage the Cap Times’ event portfolio including Cap Times Idea Fest, write his column, and serve as a board member of The Capital Times Co. and the Evjue Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm.
He will also continue to oversee the Cap Times’ business operations with Madison Media Partners (formerly known as Capital Newspapers), working with co-owner Lee Enterprises, which is the parent company of the Wisconsin State Journal.