Thousands of workers moved fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic. But without a reliable internet connection, many rural and low-income Wisconsin residents are unable to access vital employment resources.
Several technology and business leaders discussed solutions for closing the “digital divide” at a virtual Cap Times Idea Fest panel Wednesday afternoon, moderated by Alliant Energy vice president of marketing, communications and community affairs Aimee Davis. Their hope is that retooling communities with the right resources will foster new career opportunities.
According to Davis, approximately 300,000 of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin customers are impacted by the digital divide This is largely due to unreliable and unaffordable broadband internet service, a standard defined as minimum 25 megabits per second download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed by the Federal Communications Commission.
“People are really a step behind when it comes to being able to access everything from remote work and even learning opportunities,” Davis said.
Microsoft TechSpark manager Michelle Schuler added that digital disparities only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic as work and education moved online. That, Schuler said, “only magnified” rural and lower-income residents’ isolation from economic and resources.
As the pandemic stretched into summer 2020, northeastern Wisconsin economic development non-profit New North, Inc. president Barb LaMue enlisted help from regional stakeholders to “better understand” the 18-county region’s broadband access through local surveys.
LaMue and her partners used that information to create a broadband assessment plan for each county in the region that identified locations with the greatest need for high-speed internet expansion. The plans have since been used to direct American Rescue Plan Act funds and other broadband expansion grants from the Public Service Commission.
“It lays out a roadmap as to how we get (broadband) fixed — where middle mile fibers should go, where last mile (fibers) should go, where repeaters should be replaced (and) where towers should be replaced,” LaMue said.
Rebooting careers
Broadband access is just one factor contributing to the digital divide, panelists explained. Lower-income and rural residents often struggle to quickly navigate the internet or lack the digital literacy skills necessary to succeed in a remote job.
LaMue and Schuler collaborated with gener8tor founder Joe Kirgues and Bay Area Workforce Development Board executive director Matt Valiquette to develop a new employment and digital literacy resource program.
The end product was gener8tor’s “Skills Accelerators” program, a free online course that teaches digital literacy and in-demand job skills to unemployed or underemployed workers looking to start a new career — people Valiquette called “hidden talent.”
“These individuals have a tremendous amount of opportunity and potential and likely desire to re-enter the workforce, but for a variety of reasons — digital literacy and inferior skills being primary reasons — are unable to do so,” Valiquette said.
The program “upskills” a small cohort of adult learners through enrollment in professional development courses ranging from five to 12 weeks. All program graduates leave with a certificate in at least one of the top 10 most in-demand U.S. jobs as well as networking resources to help them meet with local and national employers.
Out of the program’s 109 graduates since it started in northwestern Wisconsin less than two years ago, 82 have been hired into new careers. Kirgues attributes the program’s success to its collaborative model and digitally focused skills education.
“When people are switching careers, community and last-mile support is as critical for the soft skills and the cultural adaptation of being in a new discipline as it is for the hard skills of learning,” Kirgues said.
Skills Accelerators and similar workforce development programs recently received over $1 million in funding from the Bay Area DWD. According to panelists, the department hopes these innovative approaches to digital skills training will help the 33% of working-age Wisconsinites who are marginally employed or unemployed find fulfilling and flexible new career paths.
“When people are getting jobs working from home, (they’re) importing revenue into their communities,” Kirgues said. “I think it really affects how we think about the potential for what we finance and what we value when we connect people (in rural areas).”
Those who missed the panel can see it now by registering to see free sessions at Idea Fest and choosing “replay” on the festival's digital platform. The panel will also be posted at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times' YouTube channel next week.