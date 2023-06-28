The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times Co., is accepting online-only grant applications for the second of its two giving cycles in 2023.
The application form as well as important information about the kinds of grants that the foundation will support can be found by clicking here.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. The foundation’s board will review grants in November, then grants will be announced and checks distributed in early December.
The foundation, which has given more than $70 million to community causes over more than half a century, was created by William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime publisher and editor of The Capital Times. Mr. Evjue established the foundation in 1958 to support causes that he and his wife, Zillah, cared most about.