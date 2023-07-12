The Evjue Foundation, The Capital Times' charitable arm, today announced its board has approved $911,200 in grants to support area nonprofits and educational institutions.
Included in the gifts is $322,500 for 31 projects at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and $588,700 for 64 organizations to support the work they do to better communities in the Madison area.
Among today's major recipients is the UW's longtime Odyssey Project, which received $35,400 for the college classes it offers in south Madison to adults who never had a chance to attend college and $50,000 to Access Community Health's efforts to bring dental care to people without insurance coverage.
Madison College's scholarship program for needy students received a $50,000 boost from the Evjue Foundation, while the Foundation for Madison Public Schools received $25,000.
Today's gifts bring to more than $70 million the total amount of grants made by the Foundation since it was established by the late William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime editor and publisher of The Capital Times.
Mr. Evjue started the Foundation in 1958 and upon his death in 1970 he willed his controlling stock in the newspaper to a charitable trust that, in turn, donates the proceeds to the foundation with the provision that the money be used to support local charitable, educational and community nonprofits. It was his way of paying back the community for its support of the newspaper he founded.
Decisions on grants are made by a 15-member board of directors. Seven represent The Capital Times Co.: Jim Lussier, who also serves as chair, Laura Lussier Lee, Dawn Lussier, Nancy Gage, Clayton Frink, Dave Zweifel and Paul Fanlund. Four directors represent the UW Foundation: Anne Lucke, Marion Brown, Brenda Gonzalez and Eric Salisbury. The final four represent the Madison Community Foundation: Bob Sorge, Melissa Scholz, Tom Linfield and Therese Gulbransen. Michelle Reynolds is the foundation’s executive director.
The foundation's board will consider another round of grants in the fall for applications received by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Following is the complete list of the most recent Evjue grants:
University of Wisconsin-Madison Grants
Art Department's UW Glass Lab — $8,000 to help support a yearlong series of public events featuring glass art.
Badger Precollege Academically Advanced Youth Programs — $9,000 for need-based scholarships for Madison Metropolitan School District students.
Badger Precollege Summer Scholars — $9,000 to help high school students prepare for college.
Badger Ready for underrepresented adult students — $9,000 to help adults once priced out of college get a second chance.
Biocore Outreach Ambassadors — $3,000 to help fund student-led workshops in the community to spread the Wisconsin Idea.
Biology Outreach Club — $2,600 to support the club's "great biology bake-off" with high school students.
Center for the Humanities — $26,000 to help students co-create humanities-based projects in area communities in the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea.
Center for Journalism Ethics — $10,000 to help support the UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication's annual ethics conference on campus.
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences — $4,000 for Latinx-inspired floral workshops at Allen Gardens.
Covering Wisconsin: Responsive and Proactive Health Care Leadership — $15,000 to help fund outreach with health care initiatives throughout the state.
Dean of Students — $20,000 to support grants to needy students who fall into financial hardship.
Hip Hop Midwest — $5,000 for programs to expose students of color to hip hop and its history.
Lily's Fund for Epilepsy Research — $5,000 to support a network of resources for families struggling with epilepsy.
Madison Journal of Literary Criticism — $2,000 to help support the student-based magazine.
Madison Writing Assistance — $15,000 to help fund more than 250 tutoring sessions for aspiring young writers.
Maraniss Scholarship Endowment — $12,500 to help endow the scholarship founded in honor of the late Elliott Maraniss, editor of The Capital Times.
Mercile J. Lee Scholarships — $9,000 to help support internships under the UW's diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Morgridge Center for Public Service — $15,000 toward the Badger Volunteer Program that sends student volunteers to work and help Madison area nonprofits.
Odyssey Project — $35,400 to support the program, which gives impoverished adults free access to college classes in south Madison.
Office of Child Care and Family Resources — $9,000 for training sessions to prepare early childhood educators.
Preservation of UW Library's Azeri Language Collection — $10,000 toward a deacidification procedure to preserve the rare Middle Eastern books.
Recreation and Well Being — $4,000 to help underwrite cooking classes for students in financial need.
Seeing Myself: Financial Education Books for Children — $3,000 to teach basic finance and money concepts for young people.
Summer Music Clinic — $6,000 to support a summer clinic for more than 600 middle and high schoolers from throughout Wisconsin.
UW Infant/Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation — $8,000 to help support the team that works with child care workers.
UW Press — $20,000 to support Evjue internships in a publishing program.
UW System President — $10,000 to support the president's outreach with the community.
Wisconsin Idea Seminar — $12,000 to underwrite an annual excursion to acquaint new faculty with the state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Innocence Project — $10,000 to help with the project's work to exonerate innocent people accused of crimes.
Wisconsin Union Theater — $10,000 toward the theater's Black Arts Matter Festival.
Wisconsin Union Wheelhouse Studios — $6,000 to help support a massive summer art project on the Memorial Union Terrace.
Community Grants
ABC for Health — $5,000 to support the nonprofit's efforts to find health care coverage for the uninsured.
Access Community Health Centers — $50,000 to support Access' Smile program, which provides dental care to the needy.
African Association of Madison — $1,000 toward the annual AfricaFest.
Africasong Communications — $6,000 to help underwrite the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute at the State Capitol.
AgeBetter Inc. — $5,000 to support the nonprofit's programs for the elderly.
Aldo Leopold Nature Center — $5,000 to support the center's work connecting children with nature.
Arts for All Wisconsin — $1,000 to support adult art classes.
Badger Prairie Needs Network — $15,000 for its food pantry needs.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $15,000 for the club's food and nutrition program.
Briarpatch Youth Services — $10,000 for its efforts to support runaway and homeless youth.
CEOs of Tomorrow — $5,000 in support of the nonprofit's summer camps.
Dane County Humane Society — $5,000 to support the society's work with abandoned animals.
Dane Dances — $10,000 to help underwrite the annual music events atop the Monona Terrace Convention Center.
Dane Mural Arts — $1,000 in general support.
Deerfield Community Center and Food Pantry — $5,000 to support its program for the needy.
Disability Pride Madison — $1,000 to help the disability Pride Festival.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services — $10,000 to support its work with abused women and children.
East Madison Community Center — $5,000 in general support of the center's operations.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison — $5,000 to provide bike accessories to recipients.
Friends of Allen Centennial Gardens — $1,000 to help support summer Sundays in the Garden.
Gathering Waters — $5,000 in support of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.
Guardian Whiskers — $2,000 in support of the Book Buddies reading program.
International Crane Foundation — $5,000 for its work to save cranes for a future world.
Kennedy Heights Community Center — $6,700 to help underwrite free swimming lessons.
Little John's Restaurant — $15,000 to support its meal operations serving the elderly and needy.
Logan James Herr Foundation — $6,500 to build accessibility and safety modifications for children with disabilities.
Madison Ballet — $5,000 in general support.
Madison Children's Museum — $15,000 to help support the Madison Metropolitan School District's summer arts academy at the museum.
Madison College Foundation — $50,000 toward scholarships for needy students to attend the college.
Madison Community Policing Foundation — $5,000 to support the 2023 community read program.
Madison Opera — $5,000 toward production of Opera in the Park.
Madison Public Schools Foundation — $25,000 toward the foundation's work in funding school support programs.
Madison Reading Project — $15,000 for its My First Pages early childhood literacy program.
Madison Symphony Orchestra — $15,000 to support three of the orchestra's young people's concerts.
Make Music Madison — $1,000 for its efforts to invest in local musicians.
Make-A-Wish Foundation — $3,000 in general support of its work granting wishes to ill children.
Middleton Community Orchestra — $1,000 toward its regular concerts.
Middleton Public Art Project — $1,000 toward its Riding Waves project.
Midwest Mujeres — $2,500 for its mentoring of Latinas and other Black and brown women.
Mission Nutrition DeForest — $5,000 for its food pantry program.
Monroe Street Art Center — $5,000 toward its Beyond Monroe Street initiative.
MOSES — $10,000 in support of its work with incarcerated individuals and their families.
NewBridge Madison — $15,000 toward efforts to address food insecurity and the increased isolation of homeless people.
One City Schools — $10,000 toward its educational efforts.
Overture Center for the Arts — $5,000 in support of the Kids in the Rotunda events.
PEBOGA — $1,000 to support its community Fall Gospel Fest.
Porchlight — $10,000 toward the nonprofit’s work with the homeless.
Rape Crisis Center — $15,000 to help underwrite the center's work to support rape victims.
Rooted WI — $15,000 to support the rooted in culture program at the Troy Kids' Garden site.
RSVP of Dane County — $5,000 toward a program to connect the elderly with young students.
Simpson Street Free Press — $20,000 to support academic programs focused on students’ writing and producing digital newspapers.
The River Food Pantry — $15,000 to support its operations in rural Dane County.
The Road Home Dane County — $10,000 in support of the nonprofit's work with challenged children.
Urban Community Arts Network — $5,000 in general support of the network's programs.
Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters — $10,000 in general support of the academy's many programs.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism — $15,000 to assist the center's journalistic endeavors.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — $15,000 in support of the orchestra's Concerts on the Square, now in their 40th year.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — $10,000 in annual support of the nonprofit's tracking of political campaign contributions.
Wisconsin Institute of Youth Journalism — $5,000 in general support of summer internships for aspiring young journalists.
Wisconsin Women's Network — $2,000 to support its 2024 policy institute.
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras — $1,000 for its music makers scholars program.
Workers Justice Wisconsin — $10,000 to support its hospitality workers campaign.
WWBIC — $10,000 toward its program helping both women and men start their own businesses and providing micro-loans when needed.
YWCA Madison — $20,000 toward its race and gender equity programming.