The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, announced grants to 71 area nonprofits on Nov. 30, including $150,000 to Centro Hispano toward its new south side building and expanded community programs that will be offered there.
The new grants total $993,000 and bring total foundation giving for the year to more than $2.5 million, made possible by the will of the late William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime editor and publisher of The Capital Times.
Since Mr. Evjue's death in 1970, the foundation has awarded more than $70 million to hundreds of charitable, cultural and educational organizations in the Dane County area, including projects and programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Among the grants announced today are $100,000 toward the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ new home that's being built on East Washington Avenue, and $50,000 to the Madison College Foundation to support scholarships for deserving students at the college.
Decisions on grants are made by a 15-member board of directors. Seven represent The Capital Times Co.: Jim Lussier, who also serves as chair, Laura Lussier-Lee, Dawn Lussier, Nancy Gage, Clayton Frink, Dave Zweifel and Paul Fanlund. Four directors represent the UW Foundation: Anne Lucke, Marion Brown, Brenda Gonzalez and Eric Salisbury. The final four represent the Madison Community Foundation: Bob Sorge, Melissa Scholz, Tom Linfield and Therese Gulbransen. Michelle Reynolds is the foundation’s executive secretary.
Following is a complete list of the grants announced today:
Aldo Leopold Foundation — $5,000 to help improve tours at the Leopold shack.
Aldo Leopold Nature Center — $5,000 for its nature-focused instruction for young people.
American Players Theatre — $15,000 in support of the Words Between Us workshops for high schoolers.
Arts + Literature Laboratory — $5,000 to extend arts training to young people.
Black Girl Magic Educational Services — $5,000 to extend dance, music and art opportunities to Black and multiracial girls.
Briarpatch Youth Services — $10,000 for its runaway and homeless programs for troubled youth.
Centro Hispano of Dane County — $150,000 to support its new headquarters and expanded youth programming.
Community Shares of Wisconsin — $10,000 toward its fund drive.
Dane Arts — $30,000 in annual support of local school and community arts programs.
Dane Buy Local Foundation — $5,000 toward the marketing drive for local business shopping.
Dimensions in Sound — $1,000 to support concerts for elderly people in the area.
Extended Hands Pantry — $25,000 toward its meal programs located at the Lighthouse Christian School on Madison’s west side.
Families and Schools Together — $15,000 to support its work with the Madison School District and across Dane County.
Festival Choir of Madison — $1,000 in support of the choir's concerts.
Forward Theater — $15,000 in general support of its presentations.
Friends of PBS Wisconsin — $15,000 in support of a "Wisconsin Pride" documentary based on Richard Wagner's histories of gay people in Wisconsin.
Foundation for Dane County Parks — $10,000 to provide a hands-on summer camp for 25 disadvantaged children.
Get Kids Outside — $2,500 toward a program to introduce Black and brown kids to the wonders of nature.
Goodman Community Center — $20,000 to support the center's middle school programming.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin — $1,000 in general support.
i am We Global Village — $1,000 toward programming aimed at educational disparities.
International Crane Foundation — $5,000 to help support its work to extend whooping crane outreach.
Junior Achievement — $5,000 for the program to reach an additional 100 high school students.
KLJ Movement — $1,000 to help support dance instruction for Black and brown youth.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development — $10,000 for programs to expand mentoring for families to build careers.
League of Women Voters of Dane County — $5,000 to assist in the costs of producing candidates questionnaires.
Literacy Network — $25,000 in general support for the network's efforts to expand literacy.
Madison Area Children's Dyslexia Center — $5,000 in program support.
Madison Area Community Land Trust — $15,000 to provide pre-development costs for a new housing development.
Madison Ballet — $4,000 to help offset fees for underprivileged dance students.
Madison College Foundation — $50,000 to help fund student scholarships.
Madison Northside Planning Council — $5,000 toward creating a food co-op to make food available to more people.
Madison Parks Foundation — $10,000 to help provide transportation for children who use the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.
Madison Public Arts Project — $1,000 to help support the project's decoration of fire hydrants in Monona.
Madison Public Library Foundation — $7,000 for an artist-in-residence program.
Madison Starlings Volleyball — $5,000 to help fund a program to include low-income and BIPOC children ln volleyball training.
Madison Symphony Orchestra — $15,000 in support of three youth concerts.
Madison Youth Choirs — $1,000 in general support.
Maydm — $10,000 to help expand its after-school STEM programming.
Middleton Outreach Ministry — $10,000 in support of its food pantry program.
Monroe Street Arts Center — $5,000 in general program support.
OccuPaws Guide Dog Association — $5,000 to help pay for the training of guide dogs.
Operation Fresh Start — $5,000 to support its driver license preparation program for the young people it serves.
Omega School — $15,000 to assist in its programming aimed at helping high school dropouts earn diplomas.
Planned Parenthood — $25,000 to support its work promoting women's health.
Prevent Blindness Wisconsin — $2,500 toward a screening program for young children.
Progress Center for Black Women — $15,000 toward programs aimed at helping Black women navigate financial and racial disparities.
REAP Food Group — $20,000 for its food distribution efforts.
Second Harvest Foodbank — $15,000 in general support.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace — $5,000 to provide beds and bedding for homeless young people.
Solace Friends — $15,000 to help provide end-of-life care to overlooked members of the community.
Stage Q — $1,000 toward production of the play "Laced."
Sustain Dane — $10,000 toward its Efficiency Navigator program.
The Badger Project — $5,000 to encourage investigative journalism in small communities without newspapers.
The Capital Times Kids Fund — $8,000 toward its annual fundraising campaign.
The Daily Cardinal — $5,000 for its staff investigative journalism teams.
The Playing Field — $25,000 toward its efforts to offer quality child care to deserving families.
The Progressive Magazine — $15,000 in general support.
The Rage Fund — $2,000 to develop a website where disabled citizens can get caregiver information.
United Nations Association of Dane County — $1,000 in support of a 77th anniversary celebration of the UN's founding.
United Way of Dane County — $50,000 in annual support of its fund drive.
Vera Court Neighborhood Center — $25,000 to help fund a tutoring math and reading program for children aged 6-18.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism — $15,000 to support its work.
Wisconsin Green Fire — $5,000 toward its Conservation Pathways program.
Wisconsin Historical Foundation — $10,000 in support of its Wisconsin History magazine.
Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities — $5,000 for dyslexia programs.
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce — $25,000 toward its Latina Careers Pathway program.
Wisconsin Public Radio — $5,000 in annual programming support.
Wisconsin Women's Network — $3,000 toward training advocates for women's issues.
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras — $100,000 toward its new facility on East Washington Avenue in Madison.
YMCA of Dane County — $15,000 in general support of the Y's programs.