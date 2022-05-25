Three major projects aimed at shaping the face of a renewed south Madison and creating a new sense of inclusion and opportunity for the city's communities of color have been awarded $750,000 in grants by the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times.
The Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub, the Rev. Alex Gee's Center for Black Excellence and Culture and Kaleem Caire's One City Schools were each awarded $250,000 to help with major projects that those organizations are currently pursuing.
Additionally, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Training Center, which is aimed at preparing young people for careers in the construction field, received a $50,000 grant.
One City Schools, a highly successful charter school located on South Broadway in Monona, is in the process of expanding, while the Business Hub and Center for Excellence are under construction on Park Street and Badger Road, respectively.
The Boys & Girls Club Training Center is being finished in the former Thermo Fisher Scientific building on Verona Road that was purchased for the club by local developer and longtime supporter John McKenzie.
These are among $1,571,500 in community and University of Wisconsin grants announced today by the Foundation's board of directors. Of the total, 56 area nonprofits shared in $1,249,000 while $322,500 went to 26 efforts at UW-Madison. One of those was a $12,500 grant, the first of five installments, for the scholarship endowment at the UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication established by Washington Post editor David Maraniss in honor of his late father and editor of The Capital Times, Elliott Maraniss.
Among other grants announced today are two aimed at creating more public access to Lake Monona and several gifts to Madison's community centers.
This year's gifts mark a return to the Evjue Foundation's traditional approach to helping the nonprofit community. During the past two years, many grants were directed toward food and medical needs to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
All the grants are made possible by the will of the late founder and longtime editor of The Capital Times, William T. Evjue, who directed that the proceeds from his stock in the newspaper be returned to the community for worthy causes. Since Mr. Evjue's death in 1970, the foundation has awarded nearly $70 million to hundreds of charitable, cultural and educational organizations in the Dane County area.
Decisions on grants are made by a 15-member board of directors. Seven represent The Capital Times Co.: Jim Lussier, who also serves as chair, Laura Lussier-Lee, Dawn Lussier, Nancy Gage, Clayton Frink, Dave Zweifel and Paul Fanlund. Four directors represent the UW Foundation: Anne Lucke, Marion Brown, Brenda Gonzalez and Eric Salisbury. The final four represent the Madison Community Foundation: Bob Sorge, Jim Bradley, Tom Linfield and Therese Gulbransen. Michelle Reynolds is the foundation’s executive director.
Its board will consider another round of grants in the fall. Following is a complete list of the most recent grants:
University of Wisconsin grants
Campus and Visitor Relations — $15,000 to support student guides for First Nations Cultural Landscape Tours with the UW's indigenous education coordinator.
Chazen Museum of Art — $15,000 to support the museum's new guide program with new initiatives aimed at inclusivity and accessibility.
Division of the Arts — $15,000 to support the Activism Student Action Program.
Division of Continuing Studies — $8,000 to support four underrepresented adult students in the Badger Ready program.
Division of Continuing Studies — $8,000 to support a new Badger Precollege Program to prepare high school students for future college careers.
Division of Continuing Studies — $8,000 toward need-based scholarships for high-ability, low-income students from the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Division of Continuing Studies — $35,000 to the UW Odyssey Project's two-semester humanities course for South Madison adults who have had no opportunity to attend college.
Division of Continuing Studies — $4,000 for the summer music clinic for talented young musicians.
Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement — $9,000 to support the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program.
School of Education — $8,000 to support Courage to Teach retreats for early educational professionals in the Madison area.
School of Education — $10,000 for high-quality dance programming for under-resourced communities and youth spanning the Madison area.
School of Human Ecology — $15,000 for the program Covering Wisconsin aimed at helping people connect with health insurance options.
UW Law School — $10,000 for the Wisconsin Innocence Project, which works to exonerate wrongfully convicted people.
College of Letters and Science — $20,000 to fund two Center for the Humanities outreach programs centered on encouraging high school students to read classic world texts.
College of Letters and Science — $10,000 for the Center for Journalism Ethics' annual conference.
College of Letters and Science — $15,000 for the Department of English's Madison writing assistance initiative.
UW Libraries — $10,000 to help fund the digitization of the Daily Cardinal student newspaper.
School of Medicine and Public Health — $4,000 toward the Lily's Fund for Epilepsy Research.
School of Medicine and Public Health — $9,500 in support of the UW Infant, Early Childhood and Family Health Program.
Morgridge Center for Public Service — $15,000 to support the Badger Volunteer Program that connects students with Madison community causes.
Office of the Provost — $11,500 to fund the annual Wisconsin Idea Seminar that introduces new faculty to the state of Wisconsin.
Division of Student Affairs — $10,000 to support the student emergency fund to help students faced with unexpected financial hardships.
Division of Student Affairs — $15,000 for the Wisconsin Union Theater's 2023 Juneteenth Jubilee.
University of Wisconsin Press — $20,000 to provide Evjue Internships in Publishing.
Maraniss Scholarship Endowment — $12,500, the first of five grants, aimed at funding internships for journalism students in honor of David Maraniss and his father, Elliott.
UW President's Office — $10,000 to help offset expenses incurred for community and university outreach.
Community Grants
ABC for Health — $5,000 in general support of its work helping uninsured people receive health care.
Access Community Health — $10,000 in general support of its work providing medical care for those without coverage.
African Association of Madison — $1,000 toward the annual Africa Fest at McPike Park.
ARTS for All Wisconsin — $1,000 in general support of its efforts to connect people with dementia with art.
Badger Prairie Needs Network — $20,000 to help expand its operation providing fresh food to the needy in Dane County.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $50,000 in support of the new McKenzie Training Center.
Center for Black Excellence and Culture — $250,000 toward the construction of the new center in south Madison.
Children's Theater of Madison — $5,000 in general support of its programming.
City-County Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition — $3,000 to assist in recruiting a national speaker for the annual King observance.
Dane Arts Mural Arts — $5,000 to help support the program, in which young artists create murals around the city.
Dane County Humane Society — $5,000 toward its work with animals.
Dane Dances — $10,000 toward the annual diversified music programming on Monona Terrace's Evjue Rooftop Garden.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services — $10,000 toward its work helping victims of domestic abuse.
East Madison Community Center — $5,000 in general support of the center's programming.
Eastmorland Community Center — $20,000 to assist the new center's development.
Edgewood College — $20,000 toward the college's community scholars program.
Friends of Allen Centennial Garden — $1,000 to help maintain the colorful garden on the UW campus.
Friends of Nolen Waterfront — $15,000 to help with planning costs for the Lake Monona waterfront stretching the length of John Nolen Drive.
Friends of San Damiano — $10,000 to help develop the new city of Monona park on Lake Monona.
Gathering Waters — $5,000 toward its land trust alliance.
Isthmus Dance Collective — $1,000 in general support.
Kanopy Dance Theatre — $1,000 in general support.
Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Association — $2,000 to support parents' "cafes" to connect parents to the center's work.
Little John's Restaurant — $15,000 to help build out its kitchen training program aimed at veterans.
LunART — $1,000 toward its annual music festival.
Lussier Community Education Center — $25,000 in support of the center's varied programs.
Madison Children's Museum — $10,000 for its summer arts academy for children.
Madison Community Policing Foundation — $10,000 for its tutoring program with south Madison kids.
Madison Jazz Society — $1,000 in support of its jazz concerts.
Madison Music Collective —$1,000 in general support.
Madison Opera — $5,000 in support of the annual Opera in the Park performance.
Madison Public Schools Foundation — $15,000 toward its teacher support program, providing supplies and other help.
Madison Reading Project — $10,000 to support the distribution of books throughout the community.
Middleton Community Orchestra — $1,000 in general support of its concerts.
Musicallee Inc. — $1,000 in general support of programs to help young people connect with music.
NewBridge Madison — $10,000 to support food supplies for older adults.
One City Schools — $250,000 to help the school expand its capacity and enhance its new model of education.
Overture Center for the Arts — $5,000 in support of its Kids in the Rotunda program.
PEBOGA — $1,000 in support of its fall Gospel Fest.
Porchlight — $10,000 to assist its work in the homeless community.
Rape Crisis Center — $15,000 to support the center's work providing help and counseling for those who have been raped.
River Food Pantry — $20,000 in support of its Food Bridge program targeting rural Dane County.
Rooted Wisconsin — $15,000 to support a program promoting and helping with gardening for a wide variety of Madison residents.
RSVP Dane County — $5,000 in general support of helping senior citizens stay active.
Sessions at McPike Park — $1,000 to help with summer concerts.
Simpson Street Free Press — $20,000 in support of its youth academic programming, which uses the production of newspapers as a way to learn skills.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry — $10,000 toward helping increase the capacity of its food service.
The Road Home Dane County — $10,000 for its work finding homes for homeless children and their families.
Urban League of Greater Madison — $250,000 toward the league's new Black Business Hub development.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — $12,000 to help with Concerts on the Square costs.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — $10,000 toward the organization's work in tracking campaign contributions.
Wisconsin Institute of Youth Journalism — $5,000 in support of summer internships for young people interested in becoming journalists.
Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation — $5,000 in support of civics events for young people.
Women's Medical Fund — $25,000 to support the nonprofit's work on behalf of women's health.
Worker Justice Wisconsin — $10,000 to help with efforts to recover pay for workers who have been shorted by employers.
YWCA Madison — $10,000 to help support the Y's innovative programming.