On Sept. 12, the east side coffee shop Café Brittoli will close its doors on Atwood Avenue.
The owners of Monsoon Siam, a Thai restaurant a few blocks away, have purchased the building at 2326 Atwood Ave., which also houses a Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream location. The ice cream shop will remain open.
Brittoli made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday. Owners (and brothers) Conner and Kristian Di Persio bought Café Zoma in 2017 after 10 years of working in cafes and restaurants. They changed the name in 2018.
Conner Di Persio said Monsoon Siam offered to extend their lease, which expired in 2023. He declined.
“They've been great, honestly,” he said. “I met the owners, we sat down and had a great conversation. They're really awesome people. I'm kind of excited for them, as somebody else in the neighborhood who's already established to take over the spot.”
The Brittoli brothers come from a big Italian family. The restaurant is named after the town in Italy where their family is from. After two years, Kristian left the café to pursue a degree in engineering.
Conner will miss making the cafe’s savory crepes and the Madisonians who have supported the shop — “just day to day getting regulars and getting to know them and their own little personal stories, watching how that has changed over the years.”
A break from crepes
Monsoon Siam has been open since spring of 2014, started by Dutdao "Pooh" Wonglaka, a Bangkok-born chef who moved to Madison with her husband, and her business partner, Kitty Ashi.
Wonglaka has had her eye on the building for years. When she saw it come up for sale, she was elated.
“I just realized my dream came true,” said Wonglaka. “I was like, 'Oh my god, I have been dreaming about this building.”
Wonglaka is planning to move Monsoon Siam into the new building space in April or May of next year. Café Brittoli’s lease and the lease of the current space Monsoon Siam occupies in Kennedy Place ends in 2023, so it will be a smooth transition for them both. In the new building, Monsoon Siam will also have a new menu.
The restaurant also has a food truck, Monsoon Siam Thai Street Food, which can be found most days of the week (except Tuesdays) at Library Mall.
Wonglaka looks forward to joining the ice cream shop, but said she and the Atwood community will definitely miss Café Brittoli.
“It's kind of tough for the neighborhood to not have Café Brittoli around,” Wonglaka said. “But I'm going to make sure we're making people happy that we're there. We are neighbors too.”
After Brittoli closes, Conner Di Persio plans to take a year off, away from the industry, and reflect on all that he’s learned over the past five years. He’s going to miss the people he’s served. His whole career in the food industry has been in kitchens in Madison.
“I still can't believe it's been five years,” he said. “That's long enough for some of the kids in the community to have been in eighth grade, gone through all their high school careers and are now graduating high school.
“And just coming in and saying 'we're going to miss this place. We've been coming here since eighth grade and now we're graduating.’ That's definitely been the best part of it.”
Café Brittoli will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until closing Sept. 12.