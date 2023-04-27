The country’s largest labor union is calling for stronger safety protections for workers after a new report found more than 5,000 people died on the job in 2021, including 105 in Wisconsin.
The AFL-CIO details the findings in the latest installment of its annual report evaluating health and safety conditions for the country’s workers. According to the report, 343 workers die each day in the U.S. from hazardous working conditions, with the fatality rate rising in 2021 to 3.6 per 100,000 U.S. workers. In 2021, 5,190 workers were killed on the job, the union estimates, while another 120,000 died from job-related diseases.
In Wisconsin, 36 workers died in transportation incidents, 21 from assaults or other violence, 18 from “contact with objects or equipment,” 13 from falls, 13 from exposure to harmful substances or environments and four from fires or explosions.
“Every worker in Wisconsin has a right to be safe on the job, and this report shows we still have a lot of work to do to address this moral imperative,” Wisconsin AFL-CIO president Stephanie Bloomingdale said in a press release. “We need to strengthen our collective bargaining rights to help ensure that safety concerns are addressed in the workplace so all fatalities and injuries that can be prevented are indeed prevented.”
The report and call to action, released earlier this week, comes as labor unions and worker advocates across the country mark Workers’ Memorial Day this Friday. The anniversary of the passage of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, the day honors workers who’ve died or been injured on the job.
Black and Latino workers at highest risk
Black and Latino workers die on the job at disproportionately high rates. “These workers are more likely to have dangerous working conditions and more likely to be retaliated against by employers for speaking up about job hazards,” the authors write.
The 2021 death toll for Black workers, 653, was the highest it's been in at least 19 years. The job fatality rate for Black workers is 11% higher than the national average, and rose 21% over the last decade. The job fatality rate for Latino workers, meanwhile, was 25% higher than the national average, up 13% over the last decade. Of the Latino workers killed on the job, 64% were immigrants.
Rebecca Meier-Rao, executive director of Madison worker advocacy nonprofit Worker Justice Wisconsin, said that in the cases her organization sees, the most dangerous workplaces tend to be those the same ones where employers pay employees as independent contractors, thereby reducing their own tax liability, and commit wage theft, not paying workers the full amount they’re due. The organization helps workers file complaints for wage theft and has recently launched a new campaign to prevent worker misclassification in the construction industry.
“Fraudulent practices and unsafe working conditions seem to go hand in hand,” Meier-Rao said in an email.
Other groups of workers are at elevated risk too. Since June 2020, more than 2,000 nursing home workers have died from COVID-19, according to the report. Across all workplaces, workers aged 65 and old are at particular risk, with a job fatality rate more than double that of all other workers. Public sector workers are not protected by the federal safety standards that cover other workers.
About a tenth of the deaths were due to violence. Of the more than 5,000 workers killed on the job in 2021, 481 were murdered.
Union calls for stronger protections
Significant progress has been made in the half century since the landmark workplace safety legislation passed. More than 668,000 lives have been saved, the authors write, pointing to key regulations on hazards like silica and coal dust.
Still, they write, “there is much more work to be done to ensure the fundamental right to a safe job is a reality for all,” adding that today’s political and economic climate has made it harder to keep workers safe.
“Employers’ opposition to workers’ rights and protections has grown, and attacks on unions have intensified. Big corporations and many Republicans have launched an aggressive assault on worker protections.”
Protecting workers will require higher government standards, more resources for enforcing the rules, and harsher consequences for employers who violate them, the report said. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, tasked with enforcing the country’s labor safety standards, is under-resourced, they say, noting that the agency receives just $3.99 per worker in the federal budget. The average penalty for a “serious OSHA violation” is less than $4,400, and the median penalty for a workers’ death is just over $12,000, according to the report.
The union also wants workers and their representatives to be allowed to participate in workplace inspections and in designing safety plans, and it wants stronger protections against retaliation for workers who raise safety concerns. The union is also calling for targeted job safety enforcement in industries like construction, warehousing and temp agencies.
Local unions honor lost workers
Unions across the country are holding events this week for Workers’ Memorial Day. In downtown Madison, the Construction Business Group and Wisconsin Building Trades Council will hold a hard hat processional at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, traveling from Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive, to St. Patrick’s Church, 404 E. Main St. The group will hold a memorial service at the church at 4 p.m., honoring four construction workers who died due to work-related injuries last year.
“While worker safety has advanced greatly over the last 50 years, every year thousands of our brothers and sisters lose their lives while working to build and advance our nation,” Emily Pritzkow, executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, said in a press release.
“It’s imperative for all of us to not only remember those we have lost but to work towards a day when every worker goes home after every shift.”
On Friday at 11 a.m., the South Central Federation of Labor will host a commemoration and press conference at the Madison Labor Temple (Room 201A), 1602 S. Park St.