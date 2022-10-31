Workers at Fitchburg game company Noble Knight Games announced Monday that they’ve formed a union, the latest development in a surge of labor organizing playing out locally and across the country.
Founded in 1997, the fast-growing company claims to offer the world’s largest selection of tabletop games, including board games, card games and role-playing games. Its union would include workers at the company’s warehouse, where it fulfills online order, and at its storefront at 2835 Commerce Park Drive.
The union would cover upwards of 90% of the company’s roughly 75 employees, an unnamed representative of the bargaining committee said in an email. Those workers typically make between $13 and $15 an hour, which is “a struggle in Madison,” they said.
At least 70% of eligible workers have signed union cards with Communications Workers of America, according to a press release.
Workers are seeking higher pay, “affordable benefits … healthy work-life balance, fair and transparent policies and procedures,” the release said. They also want to maintain “appropriate, viable workplace conditions and expectations.”
The announcement quoted pro-union workers but excluded names to “protect workers reprisal.” In their comments, workers said many of them cannot afford to buy their company’s health care option and or pay into the matching 401(k) plan. They said they’re regularly required to clock overtime hours and have just five days of paid time off each year, with no sick days. Some new workers are paid more than those who’ve worked there longer, workers said.
“Dozens of us can only afford to work here because of our spouse or partner’s income or healthcare. That doesn’t feel like a respectful situation,” one worker said.
“We absolutely love being a part of tabletop games. Games bring all kinds of people together over something joyful, and we can’t imagine wanting to do anything else,” another said. “We can make this an even better company by making it somewhere you can have a career. We want to make it stronger.”
“We’re drowning in our own success, desperate for enough staff to keep up, but having trouble hiring and keeping staff because of low wages,” a third said.
Workers have asked Noble Knight Games to voluntarily recognize their union. If the company doesn’t do so, they’ll ask the National Labor Relations Board to order an election. The board would also hold a hearing, if needed, in two weeks.
Noble Knight Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
To mobilize support for their union efforts, workers are using the slogan and hashtag “We Roll Together,” a pun on dice games and solidarity.
“We're so grateful to have such a supportive and fun gaming community in and around Madison,” the organizing committee said.
The workers’ announcement follows successful unionization efforts by other game industry workers. In May, quality assurance testers at Middleton’s Raven Software, a subsidiary of industry behemoth Activision Blizzard, won recognition for their union, the first at a major U.S. video game studio. And last year, Paizo Publishing, which makes some of the games Noble Knight sells, voluntarily recognized its workers’ union, the first in the role-playing game industry.