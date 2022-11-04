The recent organizing efforts of employees of Clarion Suites at the Alliant Energy Center and of screenprinting shop Crushin’ It Apparel mark a new stage for Madison worker advocacy nonprofit Worker Justice Wisconsin. Through various incarnations over two decades, the organization helped individual workers who’d suffered problems like wage theft or discrimination send letters to bosses or file formal complaints. It was a “reactive” approach, said executive director Rebecca Meier-Rao, who took the job in 2020.
When the COVID pandemic hit, WJW was overwhelmed with requests from workers who hadn’t received their final paychecks when their workplaces shut down, or whose bosses were insisting they keep working without personal protective equipment.
“It was slammed in our face how ineffective just responding was,” Meier-Rao said. Again and again, the same employer would appear in new complaints, or an employee would leave one employer only to suffer wage theft from another. “It's just a revolving door,” Meier-Rao said.
“How can it so easily happen without any consequences?” she asked a colleague. The colleague had no good answer.
That, Meier-Rao said, was when the organization shifted its strategy, expanding its team of bilingual organizers in an effort to raise awareness about these problems and hold employers accountable.
Now, after taking two labor campaigns farther than ever before, the organization is looking to identify specific industries it wants to organize, rather than focusing exclusively on “hot shops,” or workplaces where there’s an immediate problem that’s motivated workers to organize. Still, Meier-Rao said, that work will focus heavily on Latinx immigrant workers, one of the populations she said employers often target for exploitation.
Initially, she worried such workers would be too scared to stand up to their employers, especially since those who are undocumented don’t qualify for safety net programs like unemployment insurance.
But a longtime Chicago labor organizer told her otherwise. “Everybody has fear when they go to organize,” she recalls him telling her. “I've been doing this long enough to know that fear is universal, and that the results of organizing are just as effective, no matter who you are.”