First, Marianne Fairbanks went big. Then, she went little. Very little.
In 2016, then an assistant professor of design studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she launched a “social weaving project” called the Weaving Lab, by the Image Lab created by cartoonist Lynda Barry at the campus’ Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.
For two summers, Fairbanks and a small team of UW students took over the Image Lab space, installing four large floor looms so that anyone could pause at a loom, think about the big questions she’d posted beside each, and weave their own contribution to the collaborative tapestries.
Fairbanks loved the project, but she kept hearing one thing from visitors: They’d love to weave on their own, but they just didn’t have the time.
She wanted to find a way to make weaving fit in their lives. The answer, she decided, was to make looms that fit in their pockets.
Using her cell phone as a guide, she designed a loom that exactly matched the dimension of the iPhone 8. With help from her assistant, she learned to use her school’s laser cutter to slice one chipboard loom after another, giving away as many tiny looms as her grant funding would allow.
In 2017, she teamed up with a former student, artist and designer Erica Hess. Together, they refined the design — replacing chipboard with birch plywood — added more variations and began selling the kits online. The company’s name, Hello! Loom, is a play on “Hello, World!” a message long used by computer programmers to test their work, believed by some to be the first line of text ever displayed on a computer screen.
They hoped that by making weaving portable and affordable, they could offer a way to pass time other than endlessly scrolling the internet. But Fairbanks also sees similarities between smartphones and looms. Smartphones are pocket-sized computers using binary code, while weaving uses a binary code of its own — the vertical strands of the warp and the horizontal strands of the weft — which “encode patterns in the cloth,” she said.
Looking to get looms in schools
Today, the company offers four different loom sizes, the smallest about as big as four quarters laid side by side, the largest about the size of an iPad Mini. Each includes an embedded needle and comb — the tools needed for weaving — which the user pops out to use. The looms are cut at Sun Prairie laser cutting company Routed-4-U and shipped to Hess’ home in Appleton, where she assembles the kits and ships them to customers, many of whom are in the U.S. and Scandinavia.
Most kits are designed for those with little to no weaving experience, who often find the company through Instagram or word of mouth. To help them get started, Fairbanks posts tutorial videos on weaving and color techniques on the company’s website and Youtube channel.
“The age range is quite broad, from folks who want to work together with their grandchildren … to artists of any age,” Fairbanks said.
Kits are also stocked at a number of stores, though the only one in the Madison area is the gift shop in the Chazen Museum of Art.
More than anywhere else, though, the weaving kits end up in classrooms. They’ve been particularly popular with college instructors: the company’s website lists several dozen colleges, museums and guilds among its customers.
Now Fairbanks and Hess are trying to reach more elementary, middle and high schools. The two recently gave a workshop on their looms at the joint conference of the Wisconsin Art Education Association and the Arts Educators of Minnesota.
“But we had a big ‘Aha’ moment at that conference where we realized most art educators teach weaving, and they all use a piece of cardboard, so our biggest competitor is a piece of cardboard,” Fairbanks said. “We feel that we can … make a better experience for these kiddos and for the educators.”
The original-sized loom retails for $11 or $14 with yarn, and educators qualify for a discount, but that price can still be prohibitive.
“Arts educators in particular have very small budgets,” Fairbanks said, explaining that she and Hess are exploring ways to make the looms cheaper, perhaps cheap enough that teachers can let students take them home.
“We're thinking of solutions for that, because I think we're both eager to get looms in the hands of kids,” said Fairbanks, who hopes that some of those kids might one day choose to study textiles at a university like hers.
Process over product
But what exactly is one supposed to do with the tiny tapestries when they’re done?
“It is a question we get a lot,” Hess said. “We have a lot of folks that just do an art piece experimentation, make small tapestry weavings for their wall. Several friends of mine make coasters, and we have one incredible client who makes very miniature doll clothes from her weavings.”
But for some, the loom isn’t about the final product at all, Fairbanks said, pointing to one friend who regularly weaves during Zoom meetings to keep her hands busy, and then unweaves her work when the call ends.
“It's for experimenting. It’s for practicing with colors and slowing down and engaging in a process that's not swiping on your phone for a million years … so I was never concerned that it turned into a bracelet or a dollhouse rug or anything like that.”
While there are plenty of kits for do-it-yourself crafts on the market, Fairbanks thinks Hello! Loom is different. “We're not always showing you an end result and then teaching you how to get there. We're giving you the materials to get started and the techniques that you might use and hoping that maybe you'll invent something new.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Hess: Design and making are probably the top two. We’ve spent a lot of time refining the pieces of the (loom) design. The iPhone (that inspired the looms) is a well designed object and we want to do the same good design. And connecting people to making in their daily lives, getting them off their phones and you connecting their hands with their brains in a way that doesn't feel very forced. And helping educators. We know what a challenging job that is, so creating tools and tutorials, whatever might make their jobs easier, is also pretty important to both of us.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Fairbanks: I think we both have a dream that everyone would love textiles as much as we do, so perhaps this is a tool that provides an entry for that kind of passion and commitment. I think providing access to tools that prompt creativity and reflection and hand-eye coordination — there's nothing bad that comes of participating in the world in this creative, hands-on way. And I think we create community through our education opportunities and trying to respond to the needs of educators.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Fairbanks: Have someone that you like working with. For me, finding Erica as a business partner was crucial, because I don't think I don't think I could or would do it by myself. Collaboration is fun, and we kind of hold each other accountable. The key is finding a good collaborator in your entrepreneurial vision.
Hess: I'd agree about that. Our sum is greater than the parts. Yes. But also I would add, if you can, just outsource all the things you don't like to do. Even if it seems expensive at the time, getting good product photography, hiring a great accountant — those things just make it more fun and you get to spend time on the parts that you actually enjoy.
Are you hiring?
Hess: We’re looking for a good accountant. And also we're often talking about getting an intern or interns.
Fairbanks: I would love an education and content creation intern, someone who can help us weave samples and create tutorials. A social media intern could help organize our content and create regular posts and some marketing. And then maybe someone with more business skills who could help us run numbers and position next moves.