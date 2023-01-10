Wisconsin will likely need to speed up the pace of new home construction this decade to provide enough housing for its younger workers, according to a new report.
Researchers at Forward Analytics, the research division of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found that because the large baby boom generation is staying in their homes longer, there will be fewer homes available for residents under age 65, exacerbating existing housing shortages.
Residents aged 65 and up occupied around 21% of housing units in 2010, Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp said. By 2030, those residents could occupy 38% or more, researchers found, despite the fact that that age group accounts for just 23% of the adult population.
“That’s going to be a big swing,” Knapp said, attributing the growth to the large number of baby boomers and the growing preference to age in one's own home.
To address the gap, researchers found, Wisconsin will need to build around 140,000 housing units by 2030. That’s roughly in line with the 150,000 it created in the last decade, but that figure has declined in each decade since 1990, Knapp said, and two years of this decade have already passed.
Meanwhile, the real need could be even higher if the state manages to attract more residents and reverse the population declines that demographers have been sounding the alarm about for years. The 140,000 figure is based on the assumption that the state’s prime working age population – adults aged 25 to 64 – will drop by 130,000 by 2030, a prediction Forward Analytics researchers made in late 2022 based on the migration patterns observed from 2010 to 2020.
If those migration patterns shift, whether because fewer people leave Wisconsin or more people move to the state from other states or countries, the state could need another 60,000 to 72,000 housing units, bringing the total need as high as 227,000.
“We need to do whatever we can to make the state more attractive. The challenge is, is there going to be enough housing? You can’t bring people in if they don't have housing and it’s not affordable,” Knapp said.
Other reports have “danced around” the housing shortage by discussing it but not quantifying it, he said.
“I think that number needs to get out so people understand the magnitude of the challenge,” said Knapp, a baby boomer himself, of the 225,000 figure. “My generation is going to continue to retire, and young people are going to continue to move into the workforce, and we're going to need housing for them. It's really an urgent need.”
What’s slowing the growth?
Owner-occupied homes make up two-thirds of Wisconsin’s housing stock, but researchers found that filling the housing gap may require increasing that share by disproportionately adding single-family homes and condominiums, rather than rentals, in order to allow sufficient opportunity for young adults to buy homes.
Adding this housing will require creating new housing lots, but researchers note that the pace of that process has also slowed in recent decades. In 2020, Wisconsin communities created 5,340 new housing lots, about one-quarter as many as would be needed to hit the 140,000 mark in seven years. Speeding up the rate of lot creation, Knapp said, would likely require a joint effort by developers and municipalities.
A “second headwind” slowing housing development, researchers found, is that mortgage interest rates have risen rapidly as the Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised interest rates to combat inflation. That has “significantly” reduced the number of building permits for new home construction, they wrote, predicting that construction could fall by 60% to 80% from recent highs, and that the decline could last more than two years.
“That would make it very difficult to build the number of housing units the state needs,” the report says.
Researchers used statewide U.S. Census data and did not attempt to study local trends, Knapp said, because statewide housing data is more reliable and because it’s not yet clear how the pandemic-induced spike in remote work will change which workers are looking for housing where.
Yet another challenge facing the state, researchers found, is that if it were to add the number of units needed in the short term, Wisconsin might end up with an excess of housing in the long term, perhaps around 2040.
“It's not a given. It's not necessarily going to happen,” Knapp said, explaining that by adding housing, Wisconsin might indeed manage to reverse its population trends and grow its population. “Historically, we have seen big swings in migration patterns … Part of this is a matter of how successful we are at … changing how Wisconsin is perceived so people want to move here, to come to work here.”