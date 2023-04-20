Wisconsin’s unemployment rate fell to a record low 2.5% in March, besting the 2.7% record set in February and signaling a bright outlook for the state’s job seekers, according to federal data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The total number of unemployed people in Wisconsin, adjusted for seasonal changes, dropped 6,400 over the month to 75,800, setting another record, the two surveys conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found. That’s nearly 21,000 less than a year ago.
“We have, essentially, very few people… that are not engaged (in the labor force),” said Dennis Winters, a chief economist with the department, in a call with reporters Thursday. Those who aren’t may be homemakers, full-time students, independently wealthy, or struggling to find work because they don’t have child care, transportation or the requisite skills.
As usual, the state figures looked even rosier than the national figures. The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 3.5%, with a labor force participation rate of 62.6%, compared to Wisconsin’s 64.6%. Wisconsin owes its consistently high labor force participation rates to the work of women and teens, Winters said.
Despite looming fears that the Federal Reserve’s repeated interest rate hikes could trigger a recession, the number of jobs in the state hit a record high of 2,997,900, which is 3,900 jobs higher than the peak reached in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Growth is particularly strong in Wisconsin’s service sector, which includes everything from retail and hospitality to education and health care. The sector added 35,000 jobs over the past year.
“We continue to rebound from the COVID troubles we had before,” Winters said. That “bodes well” for college students set to graduate this spring, whether they’re looking for work in finance or welding, he said.
“If they've got the skill set to offer, they shouldn't have any trouble finding jobs.”
The challenge currently facing the state is finding ways to get more people ready to fill current and future job openings, the department’s secretary designee Amy Pechacek said in a press release.
"Wisconsin's historic economic performance … demands that we continue efforts to remove employment barriers, invest in innovative solutions, and prepare our workforce for the green jobs of the future," Pechacek said, calling on the state to “adopt competitive approaches like paid family and medical leave."