After workers at Madison screenprinting shop Crushin’ It Apparel unionized last fall, the owner fired the workers and threatened to shut down the business.
Now, instead of complying with orders from state and federal labor officials to pay thousands in unpaid wages and bargain with their union, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District 7, owner Jeremy Kruk claims the business has closed “due to financial insolvency.”
But that picture is much less clear looking at the company's Facebook page.
The Facebook page for “Thunder Bay formally known as Crushin’ It” gives an address of 1831 County Road V in Columbus, 22 miles from the south Madison production facility where the workers used to sew, embroider and screenprint apparel for schools, sports teams and corporate clients. The company changed its profile photos to Thunder Bay logos on Aug. 21, less than two months after the National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of the union.
Crushin’ It has also listed the same County Road V address with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, according to the Open Corporates database.
Meanwhile, recent videos posted to the Facebook page identify Kruk as the company’s owner and explain that the company has rebranded.
In an Aug. 24 video, Kruk appears alongside Thunder Bay president of sales and development Nick Wichser, who asks Kruk why the company has rebranded. “It was just time,” Kruk said, explaining that Crushin’ It began as a softball team. “It was time to kind of drop the fun Crushin’ It name and move onto something we really enjoy.” Kruk goes on to describe his plans for expanding the company’s client base and speed up its production process.
Wichser also introduces Kruk as “our owner” in a video posted last week, in which he shows off the company’s equipment and products.
Wichser’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he works for Thunder Bay, but the description of his job says that he is “President of Sales & Development at Crushin It Apparel.”
Kruk denies ownership
In a text message on Monday, Kruk denied owning Thunder Bay. “The owners of Thunder Bay have simply bought the customer list, and online accounts from me,” Kruk said. “I work part time with them to help the transition of customers but plan on spending more time with my kids once we’re completely closed.”
Kruk did not respond when asked for contact information for Thunder Bay’s owners, or about whether he planned to pay the back wages ordered by the Department of Workforce Development.
Kruk’s LinkedIn profile says that he is a production assistant at Thunder Bay. “I am a business owner of growing companies. I help run an apparel company in the Madison Wisconsin area,” the page reads. “I hope to continue to grow Thunder Bay.”
It is legal for an employer to shut down a business for an anti-union reason, but it is illegal to continue operating in violation of orders from federal and state labor officials.
IUPAT business representative Adam Gifford called Kruk’s move a “stunt.”
He said the company hasn't handed over the financial statements the union requested, despite an NLRB order. To date, the union has seen no sign that the company has changed hands.
“So we're going to continue to treat Crushin’ It Apparel as if they're obligated to negotiate with the workers,” Gifford said.
“As far as I can see, Jeremy is doing this business switch to get out of bargaining and paying back wages,” said Rebecca Meier-Rao, executive director of Worker Justice Wisconsin, a Madison nonprofit that helped Crushin’ It workers organize. According to Meier-Rao, there are liens on the machines from Kruk’s former shop.
“So if he did indeed sell them, he is obligated to use a portion of those funds to pay the over $8,000 in back wages that he owes his workers (which he has not yet paid),” she said in an email.
Workers call on company to bargain
Workers at Crushin’ It Apparel began organizing in summer 2022, seeking better working conditions and timely pay. They delivered a letter, signed by eight of the roughly 10 screenprinters and seamstresses, asking for Kruk to either meet their demands or sit down with them to discuss them.
Instead, they say, Kruk accused them of extortion and told them that if they didn’t remove their names from the letter, they’d lose their jobs.
When a National Labor Relations Board judge told Kruk that his actions violated federal labor law, he rehired them. But workers say he fired them again after they voted to unionize.
In June 2023, the National Labor Relations Board ordered Kruk to take more than 30 corrective actions, including reinstating the workers and paying any lost earnings or benefits within 14 days, and ceasing from “equating employees’ protected concerted activity to extortion and lying.”
The following month, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Kruk owes workers a total of $8,230.71 for work they completed, and it ordered him to repay them by July 20.
At a Tuesday morning press conference outside the Columbus address, workers called on Kruk to comply with those orders.
“According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Jeremy Kruk personally owes me $1,243.84 for hours that I worked that he never paid for,” said Leonel Aguilar, who worked as a general assistant.
“Crushin’ It, we ask in the most considerate way that you pay your debts to each of us,” Aguilar said. “We are only asking for what is justifiably ours according to the National Labor Relations Board.”
Former Crushin’ It seamstress Doricela Beltrán echoed that sentiment: “To Jeremy, I say please negotiate now. This doesn't need to be difficult.”
Asked about Kruk’s claim that Thunder Bay isn’t his business, Beltrán said it was. “He just doesn’t want to pay. He doesn’t want to take responsibility for what he’s done to us.”
Soon, Crushin’ It could face new penalties. On Aug. 30, the NLRB filed a request for summary judgment to enforce its ruling.