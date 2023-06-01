Long before the invention of solar panels, greenhouses have been running on a different sort of solar power, trapping heat from the sun to give plants a warm place to grow even in the dead of winter.
But running a big, commercial greenhouse, especially in Wisconsin, requires lots more energy, too: gas heaters to keep plants warm on winter nights and electricity to power the fans to keep the greenhouse from overheating. Now, thanks to a combination of grants, rebates and tax credits, one local greenhouse has gone solar in a new way by generating enough electricity to offset all its use.
“It's kind of a natural relationship for us to utilize the sun to also provide some of our electrical energy,” said Randal Kohn, co-owner of West Star Organics in Cottage Grove, which sells organic vegetables, herbs and flowers for local garden enthusiasts.
Kohn and his wife Tanya began thinking about installing solar panels shortly after they took over the company from his parents in 2018. One big motivation: the money they could save by harnessing the sun to power the massive fans and shutters that release excess hot air from the greenhouses. With one of its greenhouses standing at nearly 15,000 square feet, the company often racks up electric bills of $500 a month, sometimes as high as $2,000 in the summer.
“We're always looking at ways where we can keep organic affordable for customers,” Kohn said, explaining that his goal is to sell a higher-quality product at a price similar to the non-organic alternative.
But they needed to do other projects first, so the solar plan sat on their to-do list until last year. Madison-based Midwest Solar wrapped up the installation in December. The system consists of two ground-mounted arrays and one array mounted atop a large shed, with 157 450-watt panels in total. It's estimated to produce more than 99,000 kilowatt hours a year.
Kohn declined to provide information about the cost of the project but said that a combination of state and federal programs offset around 70% of the total bill.
About 25% of the cost was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program, which provides grants and loan guarantees to farmers and rural small businesses that install renewable energy systems or make improvements to increase their energy efficiency. A rebate from Wisconsin’s Focus On Energy program, which offers incentives to homeowners and businesses for energy-saving projects, covered another roughly 13%. And federal tax credits, increased by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last August, offset another 30% of the cost.
Also helping with the cost is the fact that the three arrays are all net metered, meaning the company banks the power it generates with Alliant Energy. During sunny days, when the system generates more electricity than the business needs, Alliant records a credit that is then used to cover the electricity the company uses at other times — for example, a cold night — when the system isn’t generating the energy the greenhouses need. That lets solar panel owners save money in ways they couldn’t otherwise.
Now, they’re regularly ending the month owing nothing for electricity, or even carrying a credit. Kohn isn’t exactly sure how the numbers will balance in the summer, but he hopes that pattern will hold.
“That's when our exhaust fans are going to run the most, and it’s also when the sun's higher in the sky and there’s more daytime,” Kohn said. “It should work out that way. It may not always, but it should.”
The switch to solar doesn’t change the company’s gas use, which is typically its largest expense. “Unfortunately, we don't have a good way of offsetting that,” Kohn said.
Since the project's completion, customers have made a point of checking out the panels when they visit. “They're excited about it. They want to see it. They have questions,” Kohn said.
Some customers may be especially excited to support a company that’s running on solar power, but even those who aren't thinking about such things will benefit from the energy savings, Kohn said.
“This helps us be more affordable and be able to provide customers with better value on what they want to get.”
Various local farms have added solar panels, Kohn said, but he isn’t aware of other large-scale commercial greenhouses in the area that have switched to solar power for all their electricity needs.
To him, it’s a natural fit. “We're a certified organic operation,” Kohn said. “Obviously the environment is very important to us. And so adding solar is just one other way where we can make a positive impact on the environment.”