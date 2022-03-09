Harry Salas, co-owner of Trasnos Child Care Center, knows the child care paradox well: Despite the skyrocketing cost of care, the people paid to care for children can barely get by, let alone pay for child care for their own kids.
It’s part of why he offers the employees of his bilingual Oregon child care center a 50% discount. Now he’s hoping a new state grant could help him help his employees.
Currently accepting applications, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ Partner Up! grant program is offering a total of $10 million to businesses across the state to buy child care slots for their employees, a move that could help them attract or retain workers in a tight labor market. Businesses selected for the grant receive funding for one year, with the possibility to renew for a second year. Applications must be submitted by April 4, 2022, with a priority deadline of March 14.
Salas applied for the grant for four of his own staff members who currently send their own children to his bilingual day care center, where they receive a 50% discount. Through the grant, state funds would help subsidize that care.
The program has already received applications from companies of various sizes, said Erin Arango-Escalante, who heads up the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education, at a Tuesday roundtable discussion with child care providers at the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce in Fitchburg.
Some businesses may apply already knowing what child care provider they plan to work with, but that’s not a requirement, as the agency can match employers with nearby providers. Employers must commit to covering at least 25% of the “true cost” of each child care slot they apply for. The agency calculates the true cost (as opposed to the market rate) at $1,800 per month for full-time care for an infant and $1,100 per month for a 3-year-old.
By paying those rates, the agency and the selected business will provide a boost to providers that currently charge less, trying to make do on unsustainably thin margins.
“I guarantee that you do not charge the true cost of care. Nobody does, because parents wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Arango-Escalante told providers.
Part of $20-million effort
The Partner Up! program is part of a $20-million grant program called Project Growth, which aims to solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s child care sector and strengthen the state’s economy.
Economists estimate that tens of thousands of Wisconsin's would-be workers are opting not to work because they can’t find or afford quality child care. At more than $12,500, the average annual cost of infant care in Wisconsin is more than in-state tuition or average rent. The state lost more than 16,000 child care slots between 2011 and 2020, and half the state’s zip codes are now considered “child care deserts,” where there aren’t enough slots for all the children who need them.
Now, with the state’s unemployment rate at a record low and “worker shortages” making headlines, policymakers, economic development advocates and employers are paying new attention to this long-standing problem.
“Caregiving is essential work,” said Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison in a press conference before the roundtable. “If we don't take care of our care workers, we're not going to have a strong workforce, and we’re not going to be able to expand and make sure that our economy, especially our local economy, continues to grow and thrive.”
The second grant program, the $8.1-million Dream Up!, aims to help communities across the state increase the number of child care slots available in their area by starting new child care businesses or expanding existing programs. While only businesses can apply for Partner Up! grants, Dream Up! grants are open to child care providers, community organizations, businesses, local governments and school districts interested in collaborating.
Is it a “Band-Aid”?
In a Department of Children and Families statewide survey of nearly 1,000 businesses, 73% of respondents said that all employers should consider providing some sort of child care help for employees as a strategy to address labor shortages. But many said there were barriers to providing such assistance and that they’d be more likely to be able to do so if the state or federal government offered incentives.
At the roundtable, Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson said that while Republican control of the Legislature makes it difficult to fund some of the initiatives the agency would like to pursue, she’s seen bipartisan enthusiasm for experimenting with business-focused solutions.
“The Republican Party really sees itself as a party of entrepreneurship and small business, supporting business, supporting the workforce. And so we want to show them how a program like this could work,” Amundson said.
Patricia Wooldridge, owner of Mariposa Learning Center in Fitchburg, regularly gets calls from crying parents desperate to find daycare for their children, but the waitlist for infant care at her 125-child facility is years long.
If the child care landscape was a desert before, she said in an interview, the pandemic, which led some providers to close or reduce capacity, has made things even worse. “I think we’re in quicksand now. There is just no child care for parents.”
To Wooldridge, temporarily subsidizing the cost of care sounds like a “Band-Aid.”
“I feel like it's not sustainable,” Wooldridge told agency officials at the roundtable. “That'll help for a little while, and it will help many families, but it's not long term.”
Arango-Escalante listened and nodded. “I couldn’t agree more,” she said, adding that the agency is searching for new revenue streams to subsidize care in the long term.
Later, just before the discussion ended, she turned to Wooldridge again.
“I think you're right. We do have a Band-Aid approach,” Arango-Escalante said. “But the idea is that we want to show how this works so that we have additional investment in the future — so that it's not just 27 months of funding but 27 years, 50 years of funding. That's what I want to happen: that sustainability.”
Recipients for both grants will be announced in late April.