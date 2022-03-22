When it comes to expanding and maintaining the nation’s information infrastructure, there’s no shortage of work to do.
There’s the rollout of 5G cell technology, which requires building or upgrading cell towers across the country. There’s a boom in demand for data centers as the pandemic has moved more of daily life online. And there’s the massive task of bringing broadband internet to the roughly 21 million Americans who don’t yet have adequate connections.
In a letter to President Joe Biden in January, telecommunications industry leaders predicted there would be 850,000 new jobs in broadband and 5G by 2025. “While the jobs are there, our American workforce is not currently ready to fill them,” the 10 authors wrote, calling on the federal government to invest in training.
Now, one local telecommunications construction company is hoping to fill the gap by appealing to one demographic in particular: veterans.
Cottage Grove-based Tower MRL already trains apprentices, some of them veterans, but a recent change could help them attract more. As of last month, veterans who participate in the program can apply to use their G.I. Bill benefits to supplement their $18 starting wage.
“There's a lot of veterans that come out (of the military) with experience that's applicable to our industry,” said Tower MRL president Chris Mallon. “And so (we’re) trying to attract those people to our company, provide a resource for them to access a benefit to them that they may not be able to elsewhere, and provide a good, quality program for them.”
Since 1944, U.S. military veterans have been awarded funding that they — or their spouses or children — can use for education. While many use that money to attend college or technical school, some opt for careers that require only on-the-job training. In those cases, veterans or their family members can use their G.I. Bill funds to cover housing costs while they’re getting started in their industry, but only if they’re enrolled in an approved on-the-job training program.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 400 such programs, including at city fire departments, public utilities and private employers ranging from motorcycle manufacturers to plumbing contractors. But as far as the Wireless Infrastructure Association knows, no Wisconsin-based telecommunications construction company has gained approval until now.
The announcement comes after years of planning and coordinating with officials at Wisconsin’s State Approving Agency, which determines which Wisconsin-based schools and training programs are eligible for federal education assistance benefits.
The company, which erects, repairs and maintains cell towers across the U.S., is one of 67 companies offering apprenticeship through the Telecommunication Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), a standardized program designed to prepare participants to earn a credential recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. Nearly 3,000 people have participated in the program since its launch in 2014.
Though several other telecommunications construction companies in other states offer apprenticeships eligible for G.I. Bill funding, none of those apprenticeships belong to the standardized TIRAP program, according to Marshall Miller, a spokesman for the Wireless Infrastructure Association, which sponsors TIRAP.
The news that Tower MRL received approval bodes well for the five dozen other companies offering TIRAP apprenticeships, he said.
“We expect more telecommunications companies to follow Tower MRL's lead in gaining GI Bill approval,” Miller said in an email.
‘Setting the standard’
Radio, cellular and tower equipment installers earn a median wage of nearly $28 an hour or $58,000 a year, according to 2020 figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The work can be physically demanding and dangerous, as workers climb towers that can top 1,000 feet. Many travel regularly for work — a draw for those eager to see the country and a deal breaker for those looking to stay close to home.
At Tower MRL, apprentices start out making $18. The company aims to hire at least five new apprentices each quarter. TIRAP apprentices typically train for around 18 months, though they can complete training sooner if they've met the requirements.
Two Tower MRL's current apprentices are veterans. Now, with the prospect of a federal monthly housing stipend ranging from roughly $500 to $1,500, Mallon hopes more veterans will apply.
Still, the lengthy training period required means it will take a long time to grow the industry. “You can't train a tower climber in a week or two,” Mallon said, explaining that workers spend months just learning to climb safely. It can take a year before they’re really able to contribute to the team.
His company could put hundreds more climbers to work, he said. “The problem is we don't have 400 experienced guys that can teach all those people.”
Tower MRL’s announcement is “a big deal,” said Kevin Kennedy, president and CEO of nonprofit Warriors4Wireless. The organization contacts around 80,000 veterans each year to share information about the growing number of career opportunities building cell towers, installing fiber optic cable or setting up and staffing the data centers popping up around the country. It also offers basic training and career coaching for those interested in the industry.
“There's a lot of websites to tell them about telecom jobs, but they don't know what telecom is,” Kennedy said.
He likens the current moment, when the pandemic has made policymakers start thinking of the internet as “critical infrastructure,” to the period in the 1930s when the federal government made major investments to bring electricity to rural America. “You're gonna see a lot of growth in the whole telecommunications industry,” Kennedy said.
The vast majority of the veterans the organization works with are young men and women who enlisted right out of high school, said Kennedy, who served in the Air Force for 32 years. “To have that type of opportunity to step into a decent-paying career tradecraft is really valuable.”
He encourages veterans to look for apprenticeships and school programs that have received official approval through the federal Department of Labor or the Department of Education, in order to ensure they’re getting quality training.
Now that there’s a registered apprenticeship program that’s also eligible for G.I. Bill funding, that’s “even better,” Kennedy said. “Tower MRL is kind of setting the standard.”
Editor's note: A previous version of this story cited old data on the TIRAP program. There are now 67 participating employers, not 64. The story has also been updated to clarify that the Wireless Infrastructure Association sponsors TIRAP.