By the time the Urban League of Greater Madison opens its 81,000-square-foot Black Business Hub on South Park Street this summer, the nonprofit will already have prepared dozens of entrepreneurs to fill its offices, storefronts and co-working desks.
That's thanks to a partnership with startup accelerator and venture capital firm gener8tor that’s now set to continue for a second year.
In preparation for the $25.5 million project currently under construction, Urban League hired gener8tor to run two training programs for founders of color last year: gALPHA, designed to help potential entrepreneurs figure out whether they want to start their own businesses, and gBETA, designed for startup founders who are ready to scale up their businesses.
Now, the two organizations have signed a deal to continue the partnership for another year, with new rounds of the two programs scheduled to start in March and September.
“One of the things that we said right from the beginning is that the Black Business Hub won't just be a building,” said Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Ruben Anthony, pointing to its programming, grants and loans to support local entrepreneurs. In an effort to build a “pipeline of businesses,” the organization has already awarded $50,000 each to five businesses that plan to participate in the forthcoming Black Business Hub.
“We’re building the training infrastructure (and) the economic support infrastructure to start having businesses in this region look to the Black Business Hub for assistance,” Anthony said. “We can't wait until the doors of the building are open, and we don't intend to.”
Since 2015, gener8tor has run gBETA programs in around two dozen cities across the U.S. According to the gener8tor, its alumni have raised more than $536 million in capital and created more than 3,530 jobs.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Urban League of Greater Madison to bring these programs to life and support the technology and sustainability industries in Madison,” said Lauren Usher, gener8tor gBETA vice president, in a press release. “We’ve seen the incredible economic impact of the gBETA program in other parts of the country, and we’re excited to bring that same impact to Madison.”
Teaming up, Anthony said, has allowed Urban League to combine gener8tor’s extensive connections and experience with its own expertise in serving minority-owned businesses.
“We've been able to get good mentors and advisors in front of these businesses that we wouldn't have been able to get … if we didn't have this partnership,” Anthony said. “Why recreate the wheel?”
Dozens of entrepreneurs trained
The first round of Urban League’s four-week gALPHA program, which ran last spring, had no enrollment cap and welcomed all 26 entrepreneurs who signed up, said Nichole Crust, director of gBETA Urban League. The seven-week gBETA program, meanwhile, was capped at just five startups, so organizers faced “a lot of hard choices” as they selected from around 25 applicants, Crust said.
The following businesses were selected:
Chanell Ardor Schools of Beauty and Culture, the first Black-owned beauty college in Wisconsin
Floclaire Group, which formulates and produces hair products from Moroccan argan oil
Kosa Ayurveda, a lifestyle brand based on Ayurvedic medicine, whose offerings include skin care products and a retreat spa
SPEAK.STUDIO, an all-in-one platform for creating and listening to podcasts, which uses artificial intelligence to make podcasting simpler and more profitable
Yam Education, an education technology platform that lets instructors create, launch, market and sell online courses for students in Africa.
Participants in the gBETA program met with Crust one-on-one twice a week and attended lunch-and-learn sessions on topics like how to pitch their businesses to investors. They also participated in regular “swarms,” through which each entrepreneur met with around 30 mentors and more than two dozen potential investors.
Feedback from participants was “excellent,” Crust said, explaining that participants said they’d like to see more spaces like that, where founders of color have the opportunity to connect, receive support for their own businesses and support each other.
‘You come out enlightened and inspired’
Matt Boatright-Simon, CEO and founder of SPEAK.STUDIO, likened participating in the program to attending “startup church.”
“You come out wanting to spread the good word. You come out enlightened and inspired," he said.
A Sun Prairie native, Boatright-Simon signed up for the program because he wanted to “be a part of Madison's growth in a really meaningful way” and help Madison become one of the country’s tech hubs.
The accelerator only made him more excited about strengthening Madison’s entrepreneurial community, so he was thrilled to hear that the programs would continue for another year.
“I think it's the marriage of two incredible houses,” Boatright-Simon said, joking that he’d been watching too many episodes of “Game of Thrones.”
“The benefits to Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin and beyond will be exponentially more than either one would do individually,” he said, projecting that the program’s impact would “reach far beyond” Urban League and the Park Street corridor.
Applications are currently open for the 2023 gALPHA program, which will begin in early March. The 2023 gBETA program will begin in September. Potential applicants who want to learn more about the program or discuss their business can sign up online for office hours with Crust.