In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Madison-area businesses have launched fundraisers to support Ukrainians who’ve fled their homes or stayed put amidst the violence and destruction. From pizza to novels, here’s a (non-comprehensive) list of things you can buy locally to raise money for Ukraine. Got a fundraiser to add? Email Natalie Yahr at nyahr@captimes.com.
Books and a meal. If you haven’t yet visited Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè (1301 Regent St.), which opened last year in the former home of Greenbush Bakery, this could be the time. At the bookstore-meets-bar-and-coffee-shop, the bookshelves are organized not by author but by country. In light of the conflict, all proceeds from sales of Ukrainian and Russian titles will go to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit started by chef José Andrés to provide food to victims of natural disasters and humanitarian crises. And if you're there on a Tuesday after 5 p.m., you can order the holubsti (stuffed cabbage rolls) or matzo ball soup, proceeds from which go to the same cause.
Buttons. For those looking to wear their support for Ukraine on their chests, gift and stationery shop Anthology (230 State St.) has buttons emblazoned with “Reach for the light” and “Stand with Ukraine.” The buttons show a field of sunflowers beneath a bright blue sky, an image often associated with Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag. All proceeds go to World Central Kitchen.
Cartoons. When Waunakee-based cartoonist John Kovalic learned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, he drew his own take on the conflict, with the coat-wearing bear standing its ground against its towering, snarling opponent. Prints are available online, and all profits go to World Central Kitchen.
Cocktails. When Russia invaded Ukraine, I/O Arcade Bar (924 Williamson St.) renamed its best-selling Moscow Mousse cocktail. The vanilla chai drink is henceforth the Puck Futin. For each order, the bar will donate $2 to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Meanwhile, The Cooper’s Tavern (20 W. Mifflin St.) has an eye-catching fundraiser cocktail in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The bright blue “Coopers for Ukraine” is made with Ukrainian Khortytsa Platinum Vodka and blue curaçao and topped with a slice of lemon. Half of proceeds go to the Tvoya Opora Foundation in Ukraine.
ioarcade.bar, thecooperstavern.com
Concert. Looking to rock out for the cause? Bands Powerwagon and Howler will play the High Noon Saloon (701 E. Washington Ave.) on Friday, March 11 and give a portion of the proceeds to unspecified Ukrainian charities. Tickets are $7. Doors at 8 p.m.; show at 9 p.m.
Cookies. Through the end of the Jewish holiday of Purim on March 17, Bloom Bake Shop (1851 Monroe St.) is selling triangular, jam-filled cookies called hamantaschen for the cause. As part of an effort by bakers around the world, 70% of proceeds going to Polish Humanitarian Action, which provides food and other necessities to Ukrainian refugees. Owner Annemarie Maitri thinks it’s fitting to raise money for the refugees during Purim, “a time of reflection about destructive megalomaniacs and triumph of good over evil.” No online orders, just stop by the bakery case any day but Monday. To order by the dozen, give two days notice.
Egg decorating supplies. For decades, gift shop Orange Tree Imports (1721 Monroe St.) has carried supplies for decorating eggs in the intricate style practiced in Ukraine. Now, all proceeds from the sale of those supplies will be donated to the International Rescue Committee’s aid fund for those displaced by the conflict. And on Saturday, April 9, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., artist Pat Hall will demonstrate the technique, which involves repeatedly drawing on the egg with hot wax and dipping it in dye, such that all but the wax-covered parts take on the new color. Hall will donate the demonstration fee to the fund too.
Pizza. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies is donating $10 from each sale of a new pizza variety called Russian Warship, Go F@$&! Yourself. Inspired by a stuffed chicken breast dish called chicken Kyiv, the pie features whole milk mozzarella, chicken marinated in lemon and herbs, roasted garlic, chive, parsley, toasted breadcrumbs and lemon butter sauce. Owner Patrick DePula says customers from out of state have been placing pizza orders “for whomever needs them.” The pie is available at all Sal’s locations, in the large size only.
Textiles. Through the end of March, Down to Earth Goods, an online shop selling Madison-made, naturally dyed textiles, is donating 25% of the proceeds from every order to the Ukraine efforts of HIAS, a nonprofit providing humanitarian assistance to displaced people.