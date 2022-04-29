About five months after staging a walkout over layoffs, about two dozen workers at Middleton’s Raven Software are now preparing for a landmark union election, the first at a major U.S. video game studio. The Middleton studio, a subsidiary of video game behemoth Activision Blizzard, plays a key role in making the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise.
Last week, the National Labor Relations Board ordered a May election after ruling that Raven’s 21 quality assurance workers could vote without including other workers as their employer wanted.
At a February National Labor Relations Board hearing, lawyers for Activision Blizzard argued for a bargaining unit that would have included about 230 workers with more than 80 different job titles, which would likely have diluted support for the union and reduced the chance of a pro-union outcome. The company also argued that it had recently restructured, dispersing quality assurance workers among a variety of different departments, and thus that those employees did not make up an appropriate bargaining unit.
In her decision, Jennifer Hadsall, National Labor Relations Board Director for Region 18, found that Raven quality assurance testers were “sufficiently distinct” from the other workers in question, in part because they are paid hourly rather than by salary, and most make $18.50 per hour, “well below the minimum of any other position.”
An Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in an email Thursday that the company is “reviewing legal options regarding a potential appeal.”
“We are disappointed that a decision that could significantly impact the future of our entire studio will be made by fewer than 10% of our employees. We believe a direct relationship with team members is the best path to achieving individual and company goals,” the spokesperson said.
Workers say management has sought to undermine their organizing efforts since the union drive began. On Twitter, organizers have shared screenshots of messages they say Activision Blizzard managers posted in internal message channels.
Approximately 21 workers will be eligible to vote in the secret ballot election, which requires voters to return their ballots by mail by May 20. Ballots will be counted on May 23.
Since last December, all quality assurance workers at Raven Software have been full-time employees with access to company benefits and bonuses, the company said. It implemented that change at the same time it announced layoffs of 20 temporary workers across its studios, including 12 at Raven, triggering the local walkout.
In another move away from relying on temporary employees, the company announced earlier this month that all temporary and contingent U.S.-based quality assurance workers at other Activision Publishing and Blizzard studios — around 1,100 people in all — would become permanent, full-time employees effective July 1. The company raised their minimum hourly wage to at least $20 an hour.
Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. A Microsoft spokesperson told the Washington Post in March that it “will not stand in the way” if workers vote to unionize.
Wisconsin Starbucks workers vote in first union
Meanwhile, workers at a Starbucks in the Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek have elected the first Starbucks union in the state. The 15-8 vote was announced Wednesday by Workers United International Union, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union that workers selected to represent them.
“We are so proud to be the first union Starbucks in Wisconsin and hope even more stores will follow in our footsteps!” said Hannah Fogarty, a worker at the Oak Creek store, in a press release.
In March, Reggie Borges, communications director for Starbucks' global communications team, told the Washington Post that “we don’t believe a union is necessary at Starbucks.”
But on a phone call Thursday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company acknowledged that the majority of workers at the Oak Creek store voted to be represented by the union. Reading from a prepared statement, the spokesperson referred to a letter from Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams.
“As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith guided by our principles laid out in (the letter). We hope that the union does the same.”
Earlier this week, employees at Starbucks in Fitchburg (2981 Triverton Pike Drive), Madison (3515 University Ave.) and Monona (6512 Monona Drive) announced that they had filed for union elections, one month after the first such announcement by a Dane County Starbucks (1 E. Main St. in Madison). They joined other Starbucks workers in Plover and Appleton.
Workers at around 250 Starbucks stores across the country have filed for union elections so far, nearly all with Workers United, according to data compiled by Kevin Reuning, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University and creator of the website UnionElections.org. The three latest Dane County stores chose instead to file with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1473, which represents thousands of grocery workers in Wisconsin and upper Michigan.
In a press release, Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale congratulated the workers at those three stores. “Working people are demanding a seat at the table in order to have a say in wages, benefits, scheduling, safety and more,” Bloomingdale said.
“Starbucks workers are part of a growing wave of union organizing that is sweeping our nation in the wake of the pandemic. Now is the time to organize for strong unions and safe, good jobs for all.”