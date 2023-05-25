The biggest strike in the Madison area in more than a decade could extend through June, as unionized workers at TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual Group, enter their 15th month without a contract.
About 450 of the 1,750 workers at the company’s Madison office have been on strike over unfair labor practices since Friday, the first strike since the office unionized in the 1940s. On Tuesday, workers voted 94% to authorize the union to extend the one-week strike, which was originally scheduled to end Thursday, if they don’t reach a satisfactory agreement with management.
“I'm voting to authorize an extension of the strike because we're all prepared to do what it takes to get TruStage to stop breaking the law, and to secure a fair contract," multimedia specialist Will Roberts said in the press release.
The union, Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39, alleges that management illegally fired their union’s chief steward and refused to bargain in good faith. Workers have been picketing outside the company’s headquarters at 5910 Mineral Point Road.
Other workers have been holding a “virtual picket line,” a role which has included running social media campaigns and hosting streams on video game streaming platform Twitch to explain the union’s positions.
“The extension vote authorizes the strike to continue through June,” the union said in a Wednesday press release. “Future extensions are also possible.” The union did not immediately respond to questions about the specific length of the approved extension.
TruStage is “determined to reach a fair and competitive agreement” with the union, company spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in an email. “We continue to meet with the Union and exchange proposals — we delivered a proposal today, are meeting with the union tonight and are scheduling additional times to meet.”
Asked how the company is continuing operations without a quarter of its Madison office staff, Pollak declined to provide details, saying only that “we have business resiliency plans in place to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers while we continue negotiations with the Union.”
Since the strike began, the union has charged the company with additional unfair labor practices including illegally surveilling strikers and “coercion and direct dealing in order to solicit workers to cross the strike line.” All those charges are pending before the National Labor Relations Board.
One of the Madison area’s largest employers, the company provides insurance and investment services through credit unions across the U.S. Founded in 1935 as CUNA Mutual Group, it changed its name to TruStage earlier this month.
Twenty years ago, the union included about 1,600 workers. The union argues that the company has deliberately shrunk its ranks by outsourcing or contracting out positions that would otherwise have been eligible for union membership.
The ongoing strike is the largest since 2011’s Act 10 legislation transformed Wisconsin’s labor organizing landscape, according to local labor leaders.
Negotiations began in February 2022, a month before the last contract expired, but the parties remain at odds over proposals on health insurance, pensions, wages and outsourcing.
After union members voted overwhelmingly in April to authorize a strike, the company requested mediation from Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services, the country’s biggest conflict resolution agency. The parties met with mediators three times before the strike, but did not reach an agreement.
Key union demands include contract language that would prevent the company from outsourcing additional jobs, as well as a pay increase larger than the roughly 11% increase in prices in the two years since their last raise.
The company has proposed an unspecified “double-digit percentage” pay increase, company spokesperson Pollak said. Joe Evica, the union’s chief steward, said that unless it’s applied retroactively, the proposed increase amounts to a decrease in inflation-adjusted pay.
The company initially proposed cutting its popular HMO plan, but backtracked after continued pushback from the union. As of Friday, it had held firm on plans to freeze its pension plan, making new hires eligible only for its 401(k) plan, a move the union opposes.
“Our membership is unwilling to back away from getting a fair contract,” Sarah Larsen, a TruStage administrative support specialist and a member of the union’s bargaining committee, said in a press release. “The overwhelming margin by which they voted to stay on the picket should show the company: Membership means business.”