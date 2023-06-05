Union workers at TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual Group, returned to work Monday after more than two weeks on strike, saying they’ve reached agreement on some of the issues that sparked the walkout.
But they’ve already voted to strike again if bargaining stalls.
The roughly 450 TruStage workers who belong to Office and Professional Employees Union Local 39 have been on strike since May 19 over allegations that the company has engaged in unfair labor practices, including refusing to bargain in good faith and firing the union’s chief steward, Joe Evica.
“After illegally refusing to bargain with us for more than four months straight, our unfair labor practice strike got TruStage back to the bargaining table,” Evica said in an announcement following a Friday bargaining session.
As of Friday’s negotiations, the union and the company have tentatively on “priority issues such as job security and remote work flexibility, " the union said.
In light of that “important progress,” Evica said, union leaders decided Friday to suspend the strike. The same day, members voted to authorize another strike in the next 30 days in the event that bargaining stalls again.
“We're going back to work right now, but if progress doesn't continue to be made over all of the outstanding things that remain on the table, then we could be out there (on strike) tomorrow,” Evica said in an interview.
TruStage spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in an email that “regardless of union activities, TruStage remains determined to reach an agreement that is fair, market competitive and meets the needs of our employees, customers and company.”
Still, Evica said “several large priorities and unfair labor practices remain unresolved.” Those include the original unfair labor practice charges and additional charges the union filed after the strike began, including illegally surveilling strikers and “coercion and direct dealing in order to solicit workers to cross the strike line.” All those charges are pending before the National Labor Relations Board.
The parties are scheduled to meet for negotiations on Tuesday and Friday.
What’s on the table?
Negotiations began in February 2022, a month before the last contract expired, but the parties remained at odds for about a year over the company’s proposals to freeze the pension plan for new hires, cut the popular HMO health insurance option and raise wages less than the rate of inflation, among other things. The company has since agreed to maintain the HMO plan but still plans to freeze the pension plan, making new hires eligible only for its 401(k) plan, Evica said.
A key sign of progress for the union, Evica said, is that TruStage representatives recently agreed not to “arbitrarily” require workers to return to working in-person at the company’s Madison office.
The company and the union also reached an agreement on the company’s outsourcing practices, long criticized by the union. The union, which represented about four times as many workers 20 years ago, argues that the company has deliberately shrunk the union’s ranks by outsourcing or contracting out positions that would otherwise have been eligible for union membership.
In the latest bargaining sessions, Evica said, the company has agreed to union proposals designed to provide more job security to current members of the union’s bargaining unit. Under the agreement, if the company lays off workers from jobs represented by the union, the laid-off workers would be eligible to apply for open positions even if they meet only half of the minimum requirements, provided that they meet the remaining requirements within a year. “It's a way to try to retain people who have received layoff notices.” Evica said.
Still to be resolved, Evica said, are proposals about wage increases, salary ranges, pensions and health care plans for remote workers, as well as the union’s demand that he, the chief steward, be reinstated.
TruStage has proposed to increase wages by 10.5%, Evica said, but that increase would be less than the roughly 15% prices have risen since the workers’ last wage increase, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. “We're losing money based on the percentage in comparison to inflation, and we're losing real dollars in regards to their refusal to do retroactive increases to the time where our contract expired.”
The union has proposed two retroactive increases: a 10.5% increase for the first contract year, which began when the last contract expired in April 2022, and a 6.5% increase for the second year, which began in April 2023. “We fully expect that we're going to be bargaining over these things, so I don't want to give the impression that we set this hard line and we're done,” Evica said.
The union represents about a quarter of the 1,750 remote and in-person workers at the company’s Madison office. The strike is the first strike since the office unionized in the 1940s and the largest in the Madison area since Act 10, which stripped many union rights from most public employees in 2011.
The strike has transformed the union, said Will Roberts, a TruStage multimedia specialist, in the press release. “We are far more united and determined,” Roberts said. “We’ve taken a stand against our employer’s designs to undercut and undermine our livelihoods and well-being, and that takes a lot of courage.”