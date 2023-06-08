The president and CEO of TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual Group, announced his retirement Wednesday from the multi-billion dollar Madison-based company that provides insurance and investment services to credit union members across the country.
The leadership change comes as the company and its union workers remain embroiled in a labor dispute that led to the first strike in the company’s history, though TruStage says the decision preceded the current contract negotiations.
“When I took the chair of CEO in 2014, I had a notecard of items I hoped to accomplish. Over the years, our team at TruStage has worked together to achieve them all, and then some,” Robert Trunzo said in an email to customers Wednesday, explaining that the company has been planning for his retirement for a year and a half.
Terrance Williams, who served until May as president of protection products and services at Allstate, will join the company as president and CEO-elect later this month. He’ll take over as CEO when Trunzo steps down on October 1. Previously, Williams spent 15 years working for Nationwide. He’s been recognized by Forbes as one of “The World’s Most Influential CMOs” and by Savoy Magazine as one of the most influential black corporate directors.
“Today's announcement is the culmination of a comprehensive and long-term succession plan designed to ensure an orderly and seamless transition,” TruStage spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in an emailed statement.
Union hopes for better relationship with new CEO
Under Trunzo’s leadership, the company’s annual revenue grew by more than $2 billion, reaching a record high of $5.2 billion in 2022. It also doubled its assets under management to $32 billion and added two funds that invest in “the next generation of innovators” in its industry. The second, called the Discovery Fund, invests in early-stage fintech companies whose founders are people of color, women or LGBTQ+.
He also oversaw the company’s largest acquisition, the 2021 purchase of prearranged funeral insurance company Global Preneed. The company, which changed its name from CUNA Mutual Group to TruStage in May, has more than 4,200 employees and serves more than 37 million customers.
In a Wednesday press release, Trunzo referred to his tenure as a “period of transformative growth,” and he expressed gratitude to the workers who made that growth possible.
“I want to thank our employees. Their passion, hard work and dedication to making experiences easy and accessible for the people we serve has allowed us to become an agile organization with a proven track record of delivering for our customers today while designing new solutions for the future,” Trunzo said.
But Trunzo has also drawn criticism from the union that represents a quarter of the workers at the company’s Madison headquarters. Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill, president of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39, told the Cap Times he’s the first CEO to refuse to meet with the union since the office unionized in the 1940s.
The union also blames Trunzo for shrinking the union’s ranks, saying that during his tenure, the company has contracted out or outsourced many jobs that were previously held by union employees. Over the past 20 years, the number of employees eligible for membership in the union has dropped from around 1,600 to around 450.
“We contend that they did that in breach of contract,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said, adding that the union has brought charges through the National Labor Relations Board. “This has all been under his tutelage, and the administration that Trunzo had under him helped usher in his directive.
“I'm hoping (with) this new person it will be different, and that he will try to work with members, that he will try to work with the leadership to make it a better workplace,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said.
TruStage cancels bargaining sessions
Union workers, who have been without a contract since February 2022, went on strike on May 19 over allegations that the company has engaged in unfair labor practices, including refusing to bargain in good faith and firing the union’s chief steward, Joe Evica.
They returned to work on Monday, saying the strike had prompted the company to bargain again and that they’d reached tentative agreements on key issues related to job security and remote work. But union leaders emphasized that members had already voted to resume the strike if bargaining stalled again. Still to be resolved were proposals about wage increases, salary ranges, pensions and health care plans for remote workers, as well as the union’s demand that Evica be reinstated.
“We're going back to work right now, but if progress doesn't continue to be made over all of the outstanding things that remain on the table, then we could be out there (on strike) tomorrow,” Evica said Monday.
The next morning, the company canceled the two bargaining sessions scheduled for the week, Bartlett-Mulvihill said. She said company representatives claimed the union had “ambushed” them by having members of the bargaining committee testify about their opinions and experience during negotiations last Friday. According to Bartlett-Mulvihill, those workers became emotional as they described why they chose to go on strike and what it has been like to be without a contract for more than a year.
Bartlett-Mulvihill said she didn’t anticipate that the testimony would prove so controversial, prompting the company to not only cancel bargaining sessions but also instate new restrictions on when and how such meetings would take place. “This is the continual delay, bad faith bargaining that they have been doing all along. We thought we were making some progress and then they stopped it all,” Bartlett-Mulvihill.
Union worker Mark Farwell, a member of the bargaining committee, took to Instagram Tuesday to share his frustrations publicly. “Time after time we have attempted to give management the benefit of the doubt and every time they pull something like this,” Farwell wrote. “Well, for me, enough is enough ... it won't happen again.”
TruStage did not respond when the Cap Times asked why it canceled the bargaining sessions or whether more sessions were scheduled. The company’s official statement said leaders are “encouraged by the progress we’ve made in the last two weeks.”
“We continue to meet with the union and are working very hard through the many complex issues on the table,” Pollak said. “We are determined to reach an agreement that is fair and market competitive that meets the needs of our employees, customers and company.”
Union members voted last Friday to authorize leadership to resume the strike within 30 days if the bargaining process were to stall again. Asked whether the latest cancellations would trigger that, Bartlett-Mulvihill said that depends on whether negotiations resume. “The employer has really got to do more, a lot more,” she said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no bargaining sessions are scheduled. “Hopefully we'll get back to the bargaining table soon. The employees need it,” Bartlett-Mulvihill said.