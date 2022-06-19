Travel agent who started business in March 2020 sees bright skies ahead

Vicki McFall had it all planned out for about 15 years. She’d retire from her job as a project manager for the state of Wisconsin and start her own business as a travel adviser, helping other people plan their dream vacations.
In August 2019, at 59, she left her job and began laying the groundwork for her business, Leisure Owl Travel, named for the pair of great horned owls that live in the wooded acre beside her Verona home.
But no amount of business planning could prepare her for the lockdowns and border closing that were coming. “I actually officially launched on March 3 of 2020, and then the world shut down on the 13th,” McFall said.
For most Wisconsinites, travel was the last thing on their minds. In all of 2020, McFall got just a handful of clients. Meanwhile, she watched as her veteran colleagues — other travel agency owners independently contracting with Ohio-based KHM Travel Group — struggled to stay afloat, rescheduling the same bookings again and again when the COVID-19 pandemic stuck around longer than anticipated.
McFall lent a hand where she could, picking up tasks for agents trying to work from home while watching their kids. Sometimes she chipped in to keep their cash flow up. Some of them left the industry altogether.
For her own business, the industry newbie focused on getting certifications she’d need while taking in everything she could about the chaos around her.
“It was a very huge learning lesson for the travel industry,” McFall said. “COVID gave me the opportunity to really learn the industry and learn what not to do.”
Her biggest lesson: In addition to helping clients with all the usual logistics — from booking a flight or cruise, to planning excursions and scheduling the necessary vaccinations — travel agents must also help clients understand the uncertainties that come with travel, pandemic or not. She’s now a fierce proponent of travel insurance, and she tells her clients they can contact her day or night during their trips.
“I know that people don't think much about something that could happen to them while they're traveling,” McFall said. “But it's not if it's going to happen, it's when.”
A ‘personal touch’
By 2021, as more Wisconsinites got antsy to get out of the Dairy State, McFall’s business picked up. She’s had clients looking to plan their first international trips, like the young Green Bay couple who wanted to honeymoon somewhere warm. For them, McFall researched vacation spots in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Southern Caribbean. Intrigued by Mayan culture, they chose Mexico’s Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancun.
But in the COVID era, McFall said, it’s not just travel novices who seek her help. Some of her clients have planned their own international trips in the past, but are nervous about navigating the ever-changing international COVID restrictions on their own.
For one pair of experienced travelers, McFall planned a 15-day road trip across Germany, from Munich to Hamburg, complete with rose petals and Champagne in their room on the night of their anniversary.
“That was a very, very fun trip to help plan, and they said it was the best trip they've ever taken,” McFall said.
Being a travel adviser, also known as a travel agent, is about far more than booking tickets or hotel rooms, McFall said. It’s about using her expertise to help clients get the most out of the trip.
“The best thing is to have that personal touch in the destination,” McFall said, recalling her own favorite international vacations: a trip to Ecuador, guided by her Ecuadorian sister-in-law, and a trip to Italy, guided by her sister-in-law’s childhood friend, who now lives in Milan.
“If I have never been to that destination, I have the connections,” McFall said. “When you book your own travel, you really don't have that unless you have family or friends in the destination.”
Now, as a travel professional, she takes a special joy in researching the places her clients will visit. In some cases, like the Germany trip, she finds herself adding a spot to her own travel bucket list.
“It gets me all excited … It's always that thing, ‘Can I go in your suitcase with you?’” McFall said.
Brighter skies ahead
Now, more than two years into the pandemic, the travel landscape is shifting yet again. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted COVID testing requirements for travelers flying to the U.S., a move McFall greeted with enthusiasm.
But it’s not all good news. Soaring prices, including record-high gas prices, have Americans tightening their budgets. Meanwhile, airlines are struggling to staff their growing numbers of flights, resulting in huge numbers of flight cancellations.
While McFall has mostly set her sights on 2023, she said there are great 2022 deals for those willing to deal with a few headaches.
“I'm an optimist. I just try to be prepared for if and when things do go wrong, and I'm a realist in that … I know things will.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
My highest value is (being) customer-centric. People are first.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
By volunteering, being engaged with events in the community and just giving back. I like to work with other businesses that give back. That was one of the major reasons why I joined Dane Buy Local.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Do your homework. All of it. I know there are people who say, “I would love to be a travel adviser.” But you are running a small business, and you have to be ready for all of it. Create your business plan. Create your goals. If you can use the SMART goal approach, I highly recommend it. It helps you keep on track in your business.
Are you hiring?
No, I’m not. I’m a one-person operation. I have a husband who's my administrator and tech guy. And I have my dog that gives me a lot of love when I need it.