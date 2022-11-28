When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work.
Today, her four-person team has only one man.
In a field where just 11% of workers are women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 75%-female crew doesn’t come together by chance alone.
Dedo started at the company while she was still a student at Madison College’s construction and remodeling program, the same program that trained all of the company’s current female carpenters. She’d been looking for part-time work for her last few months of school, and an advisor suggested she call owner Tony Trapp, who hired her on the spot.
Soon, the word spread. “I don't want to say that we were headhunting specifically for females,” Trapp said. “But definitely if a woman came to us and was interested, we’d do whatever we could to encourage them.”
An answer to the labor shortage?
All of the female carpenters currently on the Tony Trapp Remodeling team started out in other fields, from teaching and jewelry making to trail building and accounting.
That’s no surprise to Trapp, who was studying computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and interning at IBM when he realized he’d picked the wrong field. He dropped out of college and took a job as innkeeper at the Canterbury Inn, where he soon discovered he liked fixing things.
In 2002, still in his early 20s, he started his own repair and remodeling company, armed with a cordless drill and a set of home repair trade books. He still recalls one of his first handyman jobs, where he laid out the manual as he built and hung his first door. “I was following the instructions: ‘Well how many nails exactly? What size do you need?’” he wondered. “It’s in a book. You can look it up. It’s not a mystery.”
Twenty years later, the company has a staff of six, a west side office, a slew of subcontractors across the trades, a list of industry awards and a seemingly endless list of potential clients looking for high-end kitchen remodels or additions.
Demand for remodeling shot up during the pandemic, with some looking to personalize newly purchased homes, and others looking to improve the homes they have. Meanwhile, the construction industry is strapped for workers.
Trapp hopes his team will inspire other contractors to hire more women. “The writing was on the wall that I had an aging workforce … and we needed solutions,” Trapp said. “Why are we ignoring half the population? If they have the interest and the will, I am there to support them as much as I can.”
One way to do that, he said, is by teaming up with training programs for “nontraditional” carpenters, like the one at Madison College. In each of the past five years, between 20% to 40% of the students have been women, according to program instructor Sandra Thistle.
Trapp serves on the program’s advisory board and invites students to shadow his carpenters on the job. He also pushed the college to develop a series of classes where working carpenters learn advanced techniques like how to fix faulty doors or install “tricky trim” without having to wait years to encounter those situations in the field.
But attracting and retaining nontraditional carpenters also requires creating the right work environment. Tony Trapp carpenter Abi Regan worked as an accountant until around 2014, when she grew tired of sitting at a desk. She took night classes to explore other fields and fell in love with woodworking. But when she took a job on a framing crew, she found the pace so intense that she could seldom ask questions.
She quit and enrolled in the Madison College program, then ran her own carpentry and maintenance business before joining Trapp’s team in May. She loves that she regularly gets to work alongside other women carpenters, an experience she said is still “extremely rare.”
“You don't have to worry about the stigma of being a female because they’re female too,” Regan said, calling the three women and their male counterpart a “really great team.”
“We get along great, and I wouldn't trade it for the world.”
Carpenters look to build the ranks
Women might still be a minority in the trades, but Dedo thinks Madison’s construction industry has “something really special” when it comes to representation in the industry, thanks to the Madison College program. Before enrolling, she’d passed the entrance exam for the local carpenters’ union. The union gave her a list of companies to call for jobs, but none called back.
“I wasn't totally surprised at that because I kind of thought, ‘I'm a woman and I don't have any experience except passing my test,’” Dedo said. Maybe construction wouldn’t work out after all, she thought, until her partner told her about the Madison College program. She began classes a few months later.
Now, she and co-worker Paula Sparks are working to strengthen that community. They organize Tradies, a group of around a dozen female and non-binary tradespeople who meet up each month for drinks or food.
“It’s such a great way to stay connected in the community for other female carpenters who aren't working with a 75%-female workforce,” Sparks said.
For the numbers to change across the construction industry, Sparks said, more girls and women would need to start picturing themselves in those jobs, as she did back in 2019, on her morning drive to work. A former Madison elementary school teacher, she started contemplating a career switch when she passed the tiny houses being built in a parking lot at Madison College and thought back fondly on her work leading a Habitat for Humanity construction crew years earlier.
In 2020, at age 49, she began training. Now, when she runs into her former students and their families, they’re excited to learn that she now works in construction.
“I would love for young women and adolescents who are in the schools … to know that there are women in the trades and there are viable careers out there that pay well with great benefits,” Sparks said.
Dedo agrees, recalling the time a male co-worker shot a photo of her working and posted it on social media. That photo, he told her later, inspired a female friend of his to finally take on a home improvement project she’d previously felt too intimidated to try.
That, she said, shows why it’s so important for people to see women doing this work. For now, it might still be a relatively unusual sight, but she, her co-workers and her boss all hope it won’t be for long.
“Women start talking to me and are like, ‘Oh my God, you're a carpenter? That's crazy.’ And I'm like, ‘No it's not. You could do it.’” Dedo said. “I try to plant seeds wherever I go.”