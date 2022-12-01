Interest rates are up, home prices are up, and inflation remains stubbornly high, despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts.
But according to the handful of industry leaders who took the stage at “State of the Sectors,” an annual panel on economic trends hosted by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Madison’s economic prospects aren’t dismal at all.
Jessica Martin Eckerly, co-founder and CEO of coworking laboratory Forward BIOLABS, said many of the startup leaders who rent space at her facility tell her that while venture capital might have dried up in some industries or regions, it’s still flowing in theirs.
“There are industries that are still being well funded,” said Eckerly, whose 10,000-square-foot nonprofit facility at University Research Park houses startups in a variety of science sectors. “Nationally, there might be headlines, but things are good.”
Also promising, she said, is the fact that more companies are moving to or staying in Madison. She pointed to lab-grown seafood startup Cultured Decadence, which got its start at Forward BIOLABS. In January, it was acquired by California-based “cultivated meat” company UPSIDE Foods, but it hasn’t left Madison.
“All signs are still positive for companies here … Companies that once might have thought to build elsewhere, they're now building here,” Eckerly said, pointing to Fujifilm, which earlier this week announced a 140,000-square-foot expansion in Madison as one example.
The entrepreneurial ecosystem might not be perfect, but it’s improving, she said. “I think for every challenge, there are people and entities working on solutions to those problems in ways that we didn't see 10 years ago.”
Among the challenges on Juan Gomez’ mind are rising interest rates, a sharp reversal from the “near 0%” rates seen early in the pandemic. Gomez, vice president of lending and investments at Madison Development Corporation, said the task now is to “normalize” those rates, helping customers get used to this new reality.
“We were in an environment that was subsidized, essentially,” Gomez said. “Obviously, there is more demand for capital than there is capital, where in the last couple of years … there seemed to be more capital than there was demand for it.”
Asked about a possible “silver lining” to those higher rates, Gomez said they would, theoretically, bring down prices.
As deputy executive director and chief administrative officer for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Rochelle Klaskin oversees a $135 billion retirement fund serving 660,000 Wisconsinites. Unlike its counterparts in some other states, Wisconsin’s fund is “fully funded,” Klaskin said.
“We have enough money, in the long term, to meet the obligations, the liabilities for those participants,” Klaskin said. “When you look to our neighbors to the south, who are kind of just edging at 40% funded, that has a huge economic impact on Illinois in the longer term.”
Still, she said, it’s not easy to grow the fund in the current economy where real estate is the only asset class that’s “performing with any real kind of positivity this year,” and where retirement checks don’t buy as much at the grocery store or the bank.
“There’s nowhere to hide,” Klaskin said. “What we're looking (for), over a long period of time, is to have a sustainable program.”
Even Craig Stanley, who’s in the business of helping businesses find office space, struck an optimistic tone, despite the fact that some employees still haven’t returned to the office nearly three years after the pandemic began.
Stanley, a founding principal with commercial real estate agency Broadwing Advisors, said the challenge for employers will be striking a balance between employee freedom and workplace connections. Many early-career workers are eager to come to an office and interact with mentors, he said, while many others would rather stay home. “How are they hurting the organization by not mentoring some of the younger workers?”
Asked whether he thinks the office is dead, he cited statistics that indicate that 65 to 70% of employees want a hybrid work arrangement in which they come to the office two to three days a week, and about 20 to 25% of employees work in the office four to five days a week.
“The office is doing a bit of a reset,” Stanley said. “The office market is finding its footing.”