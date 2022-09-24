At a fragrant warehouse on the outskirts of Madison, a small crew of workers ships 70,000 pounds of garlic each year to gardeners and garlic aficionados around the country.
A family-run company, Keene Garlic has been selling heirloom cloves for planting and eating since its launch about 15 years ago as Keene Organics. Back then, owner Keene Hollenbeck and his wife Cindy Hollenbeck would raise chicken and vegetables on their farm in Marshall and set up their stand at a variety of Madison-area farmers markets.
In 2008, they created a website to sell their garlic — the only one of their crops that would ship well. Soon they were selling out, but when they’d sell at the local farmers markets, they noticed that other farmers still had plenty of garlic.
Those farmers began offering to sell the Hollenbecks 50 or 100 pounds of their crop. “It really started organically. And then they were like, ‘Well, I could actually plant more for you to sell next year,’” Cindy said.
The company prides itself on paying farmers more per pound than some larger cooperatives do. “We know what it takes to grow it,” Cindy said. “For a farmer to know, ‘OK, I can plant a crop in the fall, and I know I have a buyer in the summer’ … that's really important to them.”
Today, in addition to growing an acre of their own garlic on a rented plot at Terra Growers in Waunakee, the family buys from about 60 small farms. Most are in Wisconsin, but others are in Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. All use organic practices, Cindy said, but not all have received organic certification.
Most of those farms grow an acre or less of garlic for the company. That, Keene said, is typically the most that a farmer can grow without needing to use mechanical harvesters and the like, which can damage the product. “You can do more an acre, it's just that the quality goes way down,” Keene said.
40 varieties, 50 states
From its unassuming warehouse at 4027 Owl Creek Drive, just off Voges Road on Madison’s far south side, the company sells around 40 garlic varieties, most of them in massive heads of fat cloves. All can be eaten or planted, though Keene recommends planting the biggest cloves, each of which should yield its own jumbo head.
“Look at how beautiful this is,” Cindy said, showing off a plump head from the latest shipment, trucked in from a Hutterite farm in Minnesota. “That’s not a California garlic. That’s grown with … loving compassion.”
Business at the warehouse boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy said, as people looked for ways to eat healthy and grow their own food. The company has customers in all 50 states, she said, noting that Midwestern garlic, acclimated to cold winters, seems to grow well nearly everywhere.
One of the bestselling varieties, the palm-sized German Extra Hardy, has a germination rate over 99%. The company has also filled its website with advice on how to grow, harvest, cure and store garlic.
“That's why we keep getting our customers back every year,” she said. “If their garlic grows and they're successful, they keep coming back.”
Staff sort every head before packing and shipping it, pulling those that are broken or too small. Last month, in an effort to get around staff shortages, the company installed a custom-built packaging machine, designed to handle the garlic without breaking it. Only the hardiest varieties go through the machine, while the more delicate ones are weighed and packed by hand.
“We only send out the best. If they're not happy, we're replacing it,” Cindy said. “We don't want to spend our dime reshipping.“
Heads that don’t meet the company’s shipping standards often head to the kitchen at the back of the warehouse, where staff freeze-dry or dehydrate them to make seasonings like granulated garlic and smoked salt. They also sell a line of products made from garlic scapes, the plant's green flower shoots. More easily digestible than the cloves, those products offer an alternative for those with stomachs too sensitive for garlic. Cindy especially likes the freeze-dried scapes, an unsalted snack. “It's almost like a healthy Funyun but… without all the crap,” she said.
Other not-quite-perfect heads are donated to farms where children learn to raise their own crops, or farms like Forward Garden in Middleton, which grow crops for food pantries.
“If we can give them 50 pounds of garlic, they're gonna yield like 300 pounds of garlic, and that goes a long way for our food pantries,” Cindy said.
An ‘infectious’ hobby
Now in its busiest season, the company currently depends on about ten workers, most of them seasonal. The first customers place their orders in March, when the new online catalog posts. Farmers begin delivering the fall harvest in late August, and the company aims to ship every head within four weeks of its arrival. The real deadline, though, is the first week of October, since gardeners should plant cloves by Oct. 15 for the following spring.
That means working “seven days a week, 20-hour days,” trying to ship out at least 500 orders a day, Cindy said.
It’s worth though, when they think about the bit of financial security they give to farmers and the joy they give to customers.
“You can see the satisfaction on their faces,” Keene said. “They write your letters and shoot your pictures (of their plants)… they just love it.”
“People are so excited about growing garlic,” Cindy agreed. “It's infectious.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Cindy: Teaching others how to grow garlic, and being able to provide them with the highest quality seed stock.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Cindy: All of us that grow garlic live an organic lifestyle, so we believe that we are making the world a better place just by providing...
Keene: A cleaner food source.
Cindy: Yeah, high-nutrient-value garlic — while not polluting our Earth, and doing it organically. And then being able to take a collaborative of farmers and all of us working together as a team.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Cindy: Keene has always been a do-it-yourselfer, (but) in the last few years, we've had to really look at resources that are available, and take their expertise and allow them to do what they do best. That (ranges) from getting a rebranding person to someone who does Google AdWords well …or label design.
Keene: Get a professional in their field to help you out.
Are you hiring?
Cindy: Absolutely yes. We want to continue expanding Keene Garlic because we feel that there's such a benefit to our community and local farmers in getting Wisconsin products to consumers. And so we are looking for other entrepreneur-like people who would like to come and join our team.