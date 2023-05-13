Hello Art Hatchery, located at 524 E. Main St. in Stoughton, collects and resells used art and craft supplies. The first-of-its-kind shop sits beneath Abel Contemporary Gallery and is open Thursday through Sunday.
With stone walls and high windows sometimes covered by weeds, the cave-like space glows in the afternoon sun. The single long room is a treasure trove of items brimming with creative potential, many of them unopened by their prior owners.
There are packs of Prismacolor markers, a wealth of rubber stamps, scrapbooking supplies and bins of yarn. There are rolls of ribbon, tubes of colorful glass beads and stacks of sketch pads. For the fabric arts enthusiasts, there’s a used sewing machine for $65 and a carefully stitched quilt just waiting for someone to sew on its backing and final stitching.
Scattered among the shelves are a collection of new items too, many of which Oppriecht orders wholesale from Japan. There’s washi tape, cardstock available by the sheet and a variety of tiny kits for knitting 2-inch high gnomes or cross-stitching matchbox-sized tapestries.