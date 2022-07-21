In June, Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development received $3 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to help marginalized residents successfully apply for unemployment insurance. Now, the same federal agency has put another $6.84 million toward that effort.
The majority of the funds from the new equity-focused grant will go to the department’s work on the unemployment insurance system, according to a Thursday press release, though some funds will go to two other projects.
The DWD announced in June that it has hired United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), a longstanding nonprofit that operates more than 40 programs across the country, to work on the unemployment system projects, which will include Wisconsinites who are not fluent in English, tribal members, as well as those who live in areas that have been “historically underserved,” including rural areas and cities like Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, the Fox Valley area and Green Bay.
“This includes people adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, including workers who are low paid, Black, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indians, and other persons of color,” the DWD said in the June press release.
The department had already committed to making the basic unemployment benefits processes available in Spanish, but it says the new funds will let it “enhance” those efforts to “ensure that more information is available in Spanish.”
In addition, the funds will pay for translations into other languages, potentially including Hmong, Mandarin, Somali, German and languages spoken by Wisconsin’s Native American tribes in Wisconsin. The department plans to prioritize translations in the languages most common among unemployment applicants. Some grant funds will be used to help the department gather demographic data on applicants, enabling the department to “better target future services.”
There’s reason to believe the current system isn’t equally accessible to all Wisconsinites. In June, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found stark racial disparities in Wisconsin’s payouts through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided unemployment benefits to part-time, temporary and self-employed workers who don’t typically qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.
Black applicants were about half as likely (around 22%) to receive benefits as white applicants (just over 43%). Hispanic or Latino applicants and Native American applicants also received benefits at lower rates, around 25% and 27%, respectively. Asian or Asian-American applicants nearly matched the white rate, at nearly 42%. Wisconsin officials told the Government Accountability Office they did not know what caused the disparities.
The researchers analyzed Wisconsin’s payouts from January 2020 through April 2021, when the state’s unemployment system was consistently overwhelmed with claims. Some applicants spent hours on hold and waited months for their claims to be processed. In September, Gov. Tony Evers pledged to spend $80 million in federal pandemic relief funds to modernize the state’s outdated system.
In the Thursday press release, DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek called unemployment insurance “a vital safety net for unemployed workers.”
“Equity within the unemployment insurance program is essential to ensuring that eligible workers receive payment in a timely and fair manner, based on an application process that is readily accessible to all,” Pechacek said. “This is and will remain a priority across all DWD programs and services.”
Funds will also let the department expand its efforts to fight the practice of worker misclassification, or unlawfully labeling employees as independent contractors.
“Employers who intentionally misclassify workers typically do so to avoid paying taxes and benefits; the practice disproportionately affects underrepresented communities,” the department said.
Another portion of the fund will help the department collaborate with the Midwest Data Collaborative and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty to “design data tools that are more responsive, lead to actionable information for policy and local service delivery providers, and measure equity of services and reemployment outcomes.”