In a 2020 photo, Alfreida Casterlow is seen with her granddaughter A'marii Brilliance Felder, 4, at the Berryland Playground near their home in Milwaukee. Like thousands of other jobless Wisconsinites, Casterlow was trapped in the purgatory of Wisconsin’s backlogged and overloaded unemployment system. When she spoke to Wisconsin Watch in June 2020, she believed she was owed around $8,000 in unemployment assistance, and said she hadn’t had more than $30 in her pocket since she was laid off in April. She supports herself, her daughter and her granddaughter.