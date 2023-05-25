Shortly after workers at the Madison Starbucks located on State Street filed to unionize April 18, shift supervisor and union organizer Matthew Cartwright said he noticed far more frequent visits from representatives higher up in the company’s management.
“We just started seeing a big uptick in our district manager being present in the store,” he said. “She kept showing up more and more.”
Andrew Trull, a spokesperson for Starbucks, denied that the company had increased management presence due to unionization efforts.
“We have not added any additional management presence, that is out of character for our typical course of operations,” Trull said. He said that the State Street location experiences “a dramatic swing” in staffing levels near the end of the school year as many student workers leave for the summer.
“We do bring in some additional resources to support that transition, but nothing that is in response to the union organizing campaign,” Trull said.
But Cartwright said those representatives were having one-on-one conversations with employees and trying to convince them unionizing was not in their best interests.
“They would take them from the rest of the team or move them upstairs where they could kind of get them literally in a corner and talk to them,” he said. “I don’t think a single partner of ours didn't express how they felt intimidated by them. They felt like they were being intentionally intimidated.”
Federal labor law prohibits employers from threatening workers for supporting a union, promising benefits for opposing a union or coercively questioning workers about their union support. It also bars employers from "convey(ing) the message that selecting a union would be futile."
Employees at the State Street location told The Capital Times that Starbucks representatives have engaged in efforts to sway workers away from supporting unionization ahead of the election.
Barista Kristin McCloskey received one of these one-on-one talks with a representative from upper management. She said the representative framed the union as a third- party whose interests may not align with those of the workers.
“It was framed as, ‘We want to give you the facts about the union election that's coming up,’ and it was clear to me that the words they chose were chosen very carefully,” McCloskey said. “There was a lot of pretty subtle language that Starbucks framed the union as something negative.”
Trull said the company acted appropriately in its conversations with workers. He said management spoke to employees to provide them neutral information about the upcoming election, including the content of the ballots and ID requirements.
Union vote next week
The State Street Starbucks location will hold an election on Thursday, June 1, at the U.S. Federal Court near the Capitol to determine whether workers will form a union. If a majority of workers who cast ballots during the three-hour voting window support unionization, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will certify the union as the store’s collective bargaining representative.
Union organizers at the State Street location filed for union representation under Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that represents workers in the food service, textile and hospitality sectors. When employees presented a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan outlining their intent to unionize last month, Starbucks declined to voluntarily recognize the union.
Trull said the company’s policy is to decline to recognize unions at their stores until the NLRB conducts an election and certifies the union.
“We have been consistent with every store that has chosen to pursue union representation that that be done through secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB,” he said. “Our preference is to conduct a secret ballot election that is administered by the NLRB.”
Cartwright said the conversations only strengthened employees’ resolve to unionize.
“Ironically, them coming in and attempting to union bust only increased [our] energy and increased strength,” he said.
‘Egregious and widespread misconduct’
Since the first Starbucks location voted to form a union in December 2021, almost 300 stores have successfully unionized and been certified by the NLRB.
In March, a judge for the National Labor Relations Board ruled Starbucks violated federal labor law in its attempts to prevent a location in Buffalo, New York from unionizing. In his decision, administrative judge Michael Rosas said the company had engaged in “egregious and widespread misconduct demonstrating a general disregard for the employees’ fundamental rights.”
“The unprecedented incursion of (Starbucks’s) highest-level corporate executives into Buffalo-area stores was relentless and likely left a lasting impact as to the importance of voting against representation,” Rosas wrote.
He included in his list of violations the company’s termination of pro-union employees, invasive monitoring and stricter enforcement of workplace rules at Buffalo locations than at other stores.
On March 29, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the company did not act unlawfully in its treatment of employees seeking unionization.
“We do nothing that is nefarious,” Schultz said. He said during his testimony that unionization is not necessary as the company negotiates with workers through “the direct relationship we’ve had with our employees.”
“My vision for Starbucks Coffee Company has always been steeped in humanity, respect and shared success,” Schultz said.
Current and former employees also testified before the committee claiming to have witnessed or experienced punishment for union organizing at the hands of higher management, and Judge Rosas ordered the company to cease these practices at Buffalo stores in March.
Cartwright said that despite the public and legal scrutiny, Starbucks continues to engage in tactics to dissuade union organizing.
“Starbucks does this calculation: how much is it going to cost us to accept the union, and how much is it going to cost us to just keep doing illegal things and get fines?” he said. “In some cases, they're determining, ‘Oh, it'll actually be cheaper for us to just continue to break the law.’”
'We have zero protection'
Ahead of the June 1 election, Cartwright said he felt confident employees would overwhelmingly support unionization despite pressure from management. However, he expressed concern that the small voting window afforded to employees would impede their ability to vote, given that the store will remain open throughout the election.
Though the store manager promised to allow workers time off to vote, “there is no guarantee he won’t change the schedule tomorrow and anyone he knows who supports the union will have to work during that time,” Cartwright said. “We have zero protection.”
Trull said Starbucks will negotiate with Workers United should employees vote in favor of unionization.
“Once the election is conducted and certified — should partners choose to be represented by Workers United — we’re committed to bargaining in good faith with them toward the first contract,” Trull said.
For McCloskey, her experiences with upper management did little to dissuade her from unionizing.
“The conversations that we have had with upper management just further highlighted the disconnect between the corporate partners and the store- level partners,” McCloskey said. “That's why we're unionizing.”