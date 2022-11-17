Thursday is Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when droves of coffee enthusiasts line up for the year’s new collectible plastic coffee cup. It’s one of the busiest days of the year for the coffee chain, but customers who head to the Capitol Square location or more than a hundred other Starbucks will likely find the doors closed, as workers at those stores strike for the day over what they say is the company’s refusal to bargain with their union.
“It's not that they're driving a hard bargain. It's not that they are just making a tough deal. They aren't even wanting to make a deal at all,” said barista Evan McKenzie, a member of the downtown store’s bargaining committee.
“That's against the law, and that is not treating us as valuable members of their business. So we are withholding our labor on Red Cup Day, which is a very high-profit, high-profile day to show that we are extremely important to the Starbucks business model and that we deserve to have a seat at the table.”
The store, located at 1 E. Main St., voted in June to unionize, one of more than 230 locations that have unionized since last year. Workers United, the union representing all or nearly all of those stores, has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.
Zoom debate stalls negotiations
Negotiations between the bargaining committee for the Capitol Square store and Starbucks management were set to begin Nov. 1. The union selected a bargaining committee that includes workers from that store, union organizers and workers from other unionized Starbucks stores, a move the union said would keep the agreements consistent across stores. Workers who lived elsewhere would participate through Zoom, the committee planned.
But while the session was scheduled to last for hours, the parties met only briefly, and negotiations never began, McKenzie said.
Starbucks’ lawyers immediately handed the union’s bargaining committee a typed letter, reviewed by the Cap Times, which stated that the parties had agreed to “meet” and that Workers United had “unilaterally changed the agreed upon ‘meeting’ into a session that would be broadcast virtually to other individuals who are not physically present.”
Parties in contract negotiations have a legal right to refuse to be recorded, the letter said. If the union were to use video conferencing, it said, the company could not be sure who was listening or whether the session was being recorded or broadcast, though the union pledged that it would not record the session or broadcast it to non-committee members.
“As soon as we receive a commitment that Workers United is prepared to proceed with our agreed upon in-person meeting — with no virtual broadcasting of negotiations to other people — we will continue with our commitment to engage in good faith bargaining,” the letter concluded.
Of the dozens of bargaining sessions the company scheduled with unionized stores in recent weeks, the company’s representatives have never stayed in the room for more than 10 minutes, Workers United organizer Hannah Fogarty said. Still, the union remains firm in its plan to include committee members via Zoom.
The union is allowed to choose who can participate in its bargaining committee, Fogarty said, but by disallowing video conferencing, the company is effectively barring the many unionized workers who can’t afford to travel from a distance, or those who are immunocompromised and thus at heightened risk from COVID-19.
According to Fogarty, Starbucks did not object to video conference during the hybrid negotiation sessions it held with the union earlier in the pandemic, nor during the vote tallies that the NLRB holds virtually after a union election.
“COVID is still very much going around, especially going around in (certain) circles, and people who work in the service industry are still catching it,” Fogarty said. “Everybody is doing business via Zoom. It's not been an issue for anybody for the past three years, and now they're deciding soon as a problem and a security risk now. That's not the case.”
At every bargaining session, Fogarty said, workers have arrived ready to present the same non-economic proposals, though no proposals were ultimately presented. Now, she said, workers at around 109 stores are presenting a united front on the picket line, striking over what they see as the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith as required by federal labor law. Most of those stores have already won union recognition through elections, while some have filed for elections that are still pending.
Starbucks is represented by Littler Mendelson, which says it’s the largest law firm in the world dedicated exclusively to representing management in employment and labor law matters. Labeled by critics as a union-busting firm, it’s part of the $340 million “union avoidance” industry.
Neither Starbucks nor Littler Mendelson immediately responded to a request for comment.
Workers ‘sending a message’
The strike will continue through Thursday evening, McKenzie said, with the goal that the store won’t open at all on what is typically a very busy day. “We are sending a message to Starbucks that it's important that they treat the bargaining process as something that is going to move their business forward,” McKenzie said.
The union has invited community groups to lead chants and activities, but the specific groups were not confirmed. A press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.
“It's going to be a celebration. It's going to be cold, but we are going to do it together as a community. And we're hoping that a lot of the community comes out to share in that celebration and hopefully show that Madison is indeed … a union town and that we're all here for each other.”
Though three other Starbucks locations in Dane County filed for union elections with the NLRB earlier this year, the Capitol Square store is the only one where the union has won an election. Two of those stores later withdrew their election petitions, and the third overwhelmingly voted down a union.