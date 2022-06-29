Workers at Madison’s downtown Starbucks will find out on Thursday whether their store will become the first in Dane County to unionize. Located at 1 E. Main St. on the Capitol Square, it was the first of the chain’s local stores to file for a union, joining a wave that now includes nearly 300 stores.
Workers have until Wednesday to return ballots, which will be counted Thursday at 2 p.m. at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)’s Milwaukee office. Workers, Starbucks representatives and members of the media will be allowed to watch the tally via Zoom.
Evan McKenzie, member of the union organizing committee at the downtown store, told the Cap Times in March that in his four years with the company, he’s found Starbucks to generally be a good employer. The company offers benefits to employees working more than 20 hours a week, and average wages for a barista are set to rise to almost $17 an hour this summer.
But McKenzie and his coworkers want a union so they can bargain collectively for things like seniority pay, better health care and credit card tips. While the store has a tip jar, many customers don’t carry cash, and the company’s computer system does not ask customers if they’d like to tip when they use a credit card, McKenzie said in March.
“I think that we all believe that a seat at the table is a way to not only improve our lives, but also to improve the company.”
Three other local stores unionizing
In April, employees at three other Dane County Starbucks announced that they too were unionizing. Those stores are in Fitchburg (2981 Triverton Pike Drive), Madison (3515 University Ave.) and Monona (6512 Monona Drive). While nearly all of the other U.S. stores have unionized with Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union, those three stores chose to file with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1473, which represents thousands of grocery workers in Wisconsin and upper Michigan.
Workers at the Fitchburg and Monona stores have until July 7 to return their ballots before results are tallied on July 11.
No election has yet been scheduled for the University Avenue store, where organizers say management “unjustly terminated” four workers involved in the union effort in May.
In a press release, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 President Jake Bailey called the firings “a shameful and blatant attempt to undermine the work of these employees who were leaders in the fight to change Starbucks for the better.
“These firings are not only wrong, they’re part of the larger union-busting effort by the company designed to thwart a growing nationwide worker’s movement and to intimidate Starbucks employees who are organizing for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions,” Bailey said.
The union filed charges with the NLRB alleging that, in addition to firing workers for unionizing, the company illegally “coerced and restrained” those exercising protected labor rights. The union has also requested to bypass the election process, arguing that those practices make a free and fair union election impossible. The NLRB is currently investigating the charges.
“Any claims of anti-union activity are categorically false,” a Starbucks spokesperson who would not give their name said by phone Tuesday. The spokesperson was unable to say why those employees were fired, saying only that “a partner's interest in the union does not exempt them from our policies, standards, mission and values.”
Union wave sweeps Starbucks
The local stores are part of a union wave that’s been sweeping Starbucks stores across the country since last August, when employees at two stores in New York filed petitions for union elections.
To date, employees at 299 stores have filed, according to the NLRB. Of the 208 stores where elections have been tallied, 169 have voted to unionize, a rate of more than 80%. In 148 of those stores, election results have already been certified, granting union status to more than 3,400 employees.
Starbucks management, meanwhile, has consistently said that a union is unnecessary. On Tuesday, the spokesperson offered comments nearly identical to those previously provided to the Cap Times. The company refers to its employees as “partners.”
“We are listening and learning from the partners in the stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company respects its workers’ right to organize and is “committed to following the NLRB process.”
Asked how the fact that so many stores have unionized changes business for Starbucks, the spokesperson declined to comment.