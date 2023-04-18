Workers at Madison’s State Street Starbucks announced Tuesday that they have formed a union, aiming to join the coffee chain’s hundreds of stores that have won union representation over the past year and half, including the store blocks away on Capitol Square.
As one of the biggest Starbucks stores in the region, the “flagship” State Street store and its more than 50 employees could add new power to the Starbucks union movement. The move comes as bargaining has stalled and as workers and labor officials accuse the company of unfair labor practices.
The company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has consistently said it opposes a union in favor of a direct relationship with employees.
“Recent events in our store and around the nation have shown us that we cannot depend on the kindness of Corporate to consider what is best for us,” read the letter workers sent to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Tuesday morning notifying him that they have organized with Workers United, the same union that has been elected by Starbucks workers across the country.
The manager of the State Street store declined to comment, referring the Cap Times to the company's corporate management.
More than 70% sign union cards
In March, rumors of a union effort began circulating at the State Street store, said barista Allie Kerr, who’s worked for the company for seven years. Upper management’s response to those rumors only made workers more convinced that they needed a union.
“There was more oversight. Suddenly, managers were in our store a lot more often. And it made a lot of us feel uncertain and … a little bit threatened about the state of our jobs,” Kerr said.
Kerr, who was previously a member of an educators’ union in Arizona, was eager to join the effort to help workers “have a voice” in the workplace.
She pointed to recent changes initiated by upper management that she thinks will hurt the store and its workers, including a new requirement that all employees work at least 12 hours a week. For those like Kerr who work a day job, and for some of the store’s many college student employees, that’s often not feasible, she said.
“(This store) is a really special place to a lot of people, and being able to have some say in making sure that we're successful and that we're feeling successful is really important to us.”
When the union cards arrived a week ago, shift supervisor Matt Cartwright was the first to sign. The great-grandson of coal miners who fought to form a union, he signed not just because he believes in unions but because he’d started worrying about his own job security.
“We're there to make coffee. We're there to connect with customers. We're there to do our jobs. That's all we want to do. But we're being bullied, we're being harassed, we're being threatened, we're being bribed by corporate,” Cartwright said, noting that workers at his store, like other non-union stores, have received raises since the union push began. But at his store, workers have simultaneously seen their hours cut, sometimes by more than half.
More than 70% of the store’s workers have signed union cards, Cartwright said.
‘This stalemate can’t last forever’
Workers at more than 360 of Starbucks’ roughly 9,000 corporate-owned U.S. locations have filed for union elections, with unions winning in nearly 300 stores to date. But none of those workers have a union contract yet, prompting accusations that the company is not negotiating in good faith.
Late last year, the company initiated bargaining talks with many stores but walked out when some members of the union’s bargaining committee appeared via videoconference. The move prompted strikes at around 100 stores across the country on Red Cup Day, one of the company’s most profitable days of the year.
In March, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that the company had violated federal labor laws by refusing to bargain. In total, the NLRB has docketed more than 500 complaints of unfair labor practices related to the company or its attorneys, including illegally firing workers who organize. In at least 13 cases, the labor officials have ordered Starbucks to remedy its actions, including by reinstating more than 20 workers.
Starbucks founder and former CEO Howard Schultz, under threat of subpoena, appeared in a Senate hearing in March to respond to allegations that the company has broken labor laws. He denied any wrongdoing.
The State Street Starbucks is the fifth in Dane County to organize. Workers at the Starbucks on Capitol Square overwhelmingly elected Workers United to represent them last June.
Workers at three other Dane County Starbucks filed for union elections with a different union, United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), which represents thousands of grocery workers in Wisconsin and upper Michigan. At a Fitchburg store, the workers overwhelmingly voted down the union in July, and workers at stores in Monona and on University Avenue in Madison withdrew their requests for elections.
The Starbucks union efforts follow a successful union push at Milwaukee-based coffee chain Colectivo, which voted in a union in 2021.
The State Street workers plan to file for a union election with the NLRB in the coming days. Such elections would typically occur around a month later, but Kerr said she and her coworkers are hoping to accelerate the process, in part to give the company less time to dissuade workers from unionizing.
If the union wins the election, she hopes that could help workers at the hundreds of other stores still waiting to bargain a union contract.
“I don't think that (Starbucks is) gonna say, ‘Oh, State Street organized, we have to do something now!’ But I think one more voice in an already loud chorus can be really good and helpful,” Kerr said.
“We are ready for it to take a while. But we are also hopeful because more and more stores are organizing everyday, and the NLRB is doing things to hold corporations accountable for refusing to bargain. So I feel like this stalemate can't last forever.”