A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter.
As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in Dodgeville had been out of commission for at least a couple years when prospective buyers Cliff and Cathryn Gonyer visited in 2019.
The husband-wife duo owns Rockwell Ridge Farm, which for years has sold pasture pork, eggs and baked goods at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. They’d outgrown their rented kitchen space, and they thought the former drugstore could be a good place to build their own commercial kitchen. Opening their own cafe was never part of the plan.
But when they saw the vintage machine, Cliff Gonyer said, “both of our heads just turned … We’re a little nostalgic. We really have an appreciation for the older things, the older ways.”
Soon the couple was picturing a coffee shop in the front, surrounding the iconic soda fountain, with a local foods market at the back of the shop.
The deal went through in December 2019. “In our minds, it's like, ‘Yes, we own the building now, we own that soda fountain. It’s going to be restored. Let’s get that sucker working,” Gonyer said.
But it wasn’t easy to find someone to do repairs on a relic of the past. “It's like you find an old 1940s car in the back of a barn. It's in relatively good condition, but it's not running. It’s not like you can take it down to your local car dealership and say, ‘Guys, can you fix this?’ They want nothing to do with that. You've got to find somebody who restores cars. It’s the same thing with this.”
Gonyer called Michael Franks of refrigeration contractor Advanced Climate Control, who brought along Kevin Mackie of wholesale distributor Gustave A. Larson. This, they told him after inspecting the metal behemoth, was a job for retired steamfitter James Gryzynger of Stoughton.
Gryzynger had the right experience. He'd spent nearly 50 years of maintaining and repairing piping systems for heating, cooling and more — mostly for the University of Wisconsin-Madison — and he'd worked on numerous soda fountains when he started his career in the 1970s. Plus, there just aren’t enough new people going into the building trades, he said, though his labor union, which built a massive new training center five years ago, is working to change that.
“That’s the reason an old-timer like me got called up — they can’t find anybody else,” Gryzynger said.
Old favorites for a new generation
Last fall, a crew loaded the soda fountain, which Gryzynger estimates weighs at least 1,500 pounds, onto a flatbed tow truck, sending it 50 miles east to the steel shed behind the steamfitter’s house.
Gryzynger, who grew up frequenting the soda fountains around Beaver Dam, took on the project as a “charity case,” charging only for parts.
It was a tedious process, testing each component to figure out which had gone bad. “Sometimes you get to the point where (it’s like), ‘Geez, can we even get this thing going?’ But as you go one by one by one, eventually you turn the corner,” Gryzynger said.
Earlier this year, after Gryzynger had replaced thermostats and solenoids, replenished refrigerant supplies and moved parts that had been installed in the wrong places over the years, the machine’s ice cream cabinets finally fell to the ideal scooping temperature — around 8 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It was just really fun to actually turn on the switch and get it started up,” Gryzynger said. “It brought me back to my childhood days a little bit.”
Before long, the soda fountain was on its way back to Dodgeville to reclaim its prominent place in the former pharmacy, which reopened as Cathryn’s Market in February. In the spirit of World War II fighter pilots naming their planes, the Gonyers dubbed the fountain Betty Lou.
“It’s gorgeous … I think Jim teared up a little bit when I had to take this away from him,” Gonyer said with a laugh.
Even before the machine was running again, longtime locals would stop in to admire the vintage piece and regale the new owners with stories.
“I have people who are well into their 60s and they're coming in here telling me they used to visit the corner drugstore when they were in high school and get their phosphate and their square ice cream cone,” Gonyer said. “Tons and tons of memories.”
Just last week, Gryzynger drove out from Stoughton to install the last missing piece, the carbonator. With that, Betty Lou was back in service, ready to serve old favorites to a new generation.