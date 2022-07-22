The number of people working in Wisconsin grew again in June, but not as much as economists would have expected for the season.
Preliminary data released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development shows that the state gained 18,600 jobs last month, bringing the employment numbers just over 66,000 short of the pre-pandemic peak.
But gaining jobs at this time of the year is to be expected. This is when hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure businesses would typically hire more people to meet a booming demand, as more people travel over the summer.
“We know we're gonna get big gains, say, in leisure and hospitality, this time of year. They just weren't quite as big as we would normally see,” said Dennis Winters, chief labor market economist for the Department of Workforce Development.
Wisconsin’s leisure and hospitality industry added 15,000 jobs, but in seasonally adjusted numbers, that’s a decline of 4,500 jobs. The smaller-than-expected-growth could be caused by reduced demand, perhaps resulting from people traveling or eating out less due to lingering pandemic concerns, or by businesses struggling to hire workers for their existing openings, Winters said.
State labor market data have previously shown that fewer Wisconsinites are working second or third jobs than before.
“We think part of that is because they're getting higher wages in one particular job and don't need a second job,” Winters said. “So that could be impacting hiring for those largely part-time jobs in (the leisure and hospitality) industry.”
Interest rates, COVID variants could spell future changes
The state as a whole has regained about 98% of the jobs it lost when the pandemic hit, Winters said, but it’s still 66,300 jobs short.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 2.9% in June, holding steady from the previous month, just above the 2.8% record low set in April. The Wisconsin numbers remain lower than the national unemployment rate, which held steady at 3.6%.
It’s likely still too early to see the effects of the headline-making 0.75 percentage-point interest rate hike that the Federal Reserve announced on June 15, as the latest numbers are based on last month. The Fed is poised to raise interest rates again this month, and while there was speculation that the next increase could be as much as one percentage point, Winters said the consensus is now that they’ll choose 0.75% again.
Meanwhile, a new, highly transmissible COVID variant called BA.5 is increasing case counts and hospitalization rates across the country, reminding Americans that the virus is still with us. But Winters thinks future surges won’t have the same effects on the country’s economy.
“And we'll just determine how people react to that: if they're getting tired of COVID if they're still … worried about COVID,” Winters said. “But these constant waves are having less and less effect on the economy as a whole, domestically.”
Foreign trade is “a different story,” Winters said, pointing to China’s zero-COVID policy, which shut down factories and retailers, causing major delays in that country’s exports.
“If something happens again in China, say, and they shut down a whole 'nother port for a month, it's going to keep impacting … what will get into the supply chain and actually end up on our tables and counters.”