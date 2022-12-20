What comes first: the worker or the job?
It’s a question facing economic development experts across the country, who’ve tried for decades to attract new employers to their areas. In the last few years, some have tested a new strategy: offering financial incentives to draw workers, including those who work remotely for out-of-state companies. Those incentives can include up to $15,000 in cash,or grants to put toward home purchases or student loans.
With the working-age population on the decline in many parts of Wisconsin and the surrounding region, some hope such strategies could counter that trend.
But while such programs have been on the rise across the region since before the COVID-19 pandemic and have gained popularity as more jobs have gone remote in the years since, they’re “still rare” in Wisconsin, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“While it may be too soon to evaluate the merits of this approach, the demographic and workforce challenges pushing communities to consider it are only likely to mount,” the report’s authors write.
The researchers identified at least 71 worker relocation incentive programs that offered $1,000 or more in communities throughout the U.S. Most were featured on MakeMyMove.com, a website designed to help remote workers find the communities offering the best deals.
Of the 71 incentive programs, 61% were located in the Midwest, but just two were in Wisconsin.
In September, Fond du Lac County began offering a 50% match to aid employers in offering an incentive of up to $15,000 to relocate from outside the county. Funded with county sales tax dollars earmarked for economic development, the program reimburses employers for half the incentive if the employee remains in the county and in their job for a year.
The program has attracted 15 new employees with a total payroll of $1.2 million and an average incentive of $9,000 per employee, according to economic development organization Envision Greater Fond du Lac. The agency estimates that the employees, six of whom came from other states, generated nearly $5,000 in additional sales tax revenue and more than $84,000 in additional property tax revenue.
But the program is currently “on hold and going through a review process,” said agency spokesperson Tracy Qualmann, so no new applicants are being accepted. An update is expected in late January.
The northern Wisconsin city of Merrill, meanwhile, is offering an incentive to both new and existing residents: a $10,000 grant to build and move into a newly constructed home in the city. The incentive, originally available only to developers, has since been used by three individuals, according to the report.
Is it worth the cost?
Perhaps the most famous community program aimed at drawing new workers is Tulsa Remote. Launched in 2018, it offers non-Oklahoma residents working remotely for non-Oklahoma companies $10,000 and perks like a free membership in a local coworking space if they'll move to Tulsa for at least a year. One of the first to offer such incentives, the program says it’s drawn more than 2,000 people in its four years.
But few other localities can expect to see the sort of results Tulsa did, warns Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and policy researcher for the Forum. Not only did the Oklahoma city have the advantage of being one of the first to adopt such a practice, thereby garnering plenty of media attention and a healthy share of the ready-to-move workforce, but it’s an urban area with more amenities than many rural areas. In addition, its program is funded philanthropically, by the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation, rather than public dollars.
Other localities will need to consider the potential advantages and costs of starting similar programs, especially if they don’t have a private funder like Tulsa did, Sommerhauser said. New workers, especially high-earners, bring more tax revenue and economic activity, but just as with incentives to attract new businesses, it’s hard to know which of those wins were already safe bets.
“Is that really what's tipping the scales for them to relocate? Or is this a scenario where they're already leaning in that direction, and they’re glad to be able to pick up this incentive as kind of the cherry on top of the sundae?”
Overall, Sommerhauser said, it’s difficult to assess the effectiveness of such programs because they have such a short track record, with most starting within the last few years. While many programs require that workers commit to stay in the area for a certain period of time, there’s no guarantee that the worker will stick around in the long term.
“Local governments are in a very challenging budget situation,” Sommerhauser said, as they sometimes struggle to provide the basic services that are their “core responsibility.”
In that case, providing financial incentives to draw new workers might not be a priority. “Public officials have to weigh, ‘Is this the best use of public dollars, relative to other things that we could spend these dollars on?’” Sommerhauser said.
Asked whether such programs, often targeted toward relatively high-earning, white-collar workers, might drive up the cost of living in Wisconsin communities, Sommerhauser said such changes would likely occur only if the program drew many workers, or if the community was very small.
Meanwhile, most of these programs aren’t designed to fill some of Wisconsin’s most glaring workforce gaps, including in typically low-paying sectors like child care or in-home direct support for the elderly and disabled, Sommerhauser said.
The Fond Du Lac County program is a potential exception, as it sets no minimum salary requirement for the position it would incentivize. Envision Greater Fond Du Lac did not provide a list of the employers that have used the program to hire workers.
Other efforts to lure workers
Gene Dalhoff, vice president of talent and education for the Madison Region Economic Partnership, an eight-county economic development agency, said the hiring incentives he sees are more often offered by companies than by communities. In a growing number of cases, he said, companies are offering cash hiring bonuses. In other cases, they’re finding creative ways to help their future employees get child care amid statewide shortages, whether by hosting their own daycares or reserving spots for their employees.
He also sees communities investing in quality of life improvements like parks and schools and, increasingly, broadband internet. Those factors, he said, are crucial to attracting anyone, including remote workers. He pointed to Reedsburg as one success story. The city, where the public utility commission created its own fiber internet network more than 20 years ago, was listed by PC Magazine in 2021 as one of its top 60 “best work-from-home cities.” (No Wisconsin city made the 2022 list.)
“If a community does not take the time and effort to keep up with their broadband infrastructure, they're really not in the game in terms of attracting new residents,” Dalhoff said. “It has become the equivalent of electricity for a lot of individuals.”
Should more communities spend public dollars to offer cash incentives to recruit remote workers? “I think that's entirely up to the community whether or not they want to make that investment,” Dalhoff said.
He thinks such programs should require workers to commit to staying for a certain number of years, and that companies and communities should collaborate on the effort. “Both the company and the community are beneficiaries of new residents coming in,” Dalhoff said.
In the state’s biggest city, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has expressed interest in recruiting more remote workers. In his previous role as president of the city’s Common Council, Johnson sponsored a resolution that led to a report on the matter. Released earlier this year, that report included a variety of recommendations, including offering financial incentives to lure workers.
Now in the top office, he’s opted against financial incentives, focusing instead on spreading the word about Milwaukee’s assets, said communications director Jeff Fleming. Those include the city’s comparatively affordable cost of living, access to natural resources and protection from natural disasters,
“We don’t have a neat program with a fancy name and a big marketing budget, but we are certainly talking up Milwaukee,” Fleming said.