The new food runner at Doc’s Smokehouse glides smoothly around the dining room delivering plates of ribs and brisket. She seldom speaks, but the servers have learned to recognize her subtle hum.
When they hear her coming, they meet her at a table and unload plates from her two trays, placing them in front of each diner. As the server checks in with the diners, the food runner offers just one word, a pleasant-if-robotic “Enjoy!” Then the server pushes a button on the runner’s side to send her back to wait outside the kitchen.
The new helper is a Servi, a robot manufactured by California-based Bear Robotics to help hospitality workers serve food and bus tables. Staff at Doc’s have dubbed their new helper “BBQ-1,” a reference to spherical Star Wars droid BB-8, and they call her “she,” like a boat.
Deployed in the West Towne Mall barbecue restaurant late last month, she may be the first robot working inside a Madison restaurant. Other food delivery robots began roaming Madison streets a year and a half ago. That’s when the University of Wisconsin-Madison rolled out a fleet of Starship Delivery robots — which my colleague Rob Thomas described as looking like “a cross between a picnic basket and a Stormtrooper” — to send takeout orders from dining halls to hungry students and faculty.
While those squat robots traverse sidewalks and busy intersections, causing delight and fascination among drivers and pedestrians around campus, BBQ-1 has a strictly indoor mission: help alleviate the pressure on overworked servers. It’s a step further along the automation spectrum from the new conveyor belt system in use at Takara Sushi Station on Whitney Way. In that model, introduced in Japan in the 1950s, diners serve themselves sushi rolls as the plates pass by.
BBQ-1 was initially deployed in Doc’s busier Milwaukee restaurant, but the crowds proved a poor match for the robot, so the company had her shipped to the Madison restaurant. A staff member from Bear Robotics flew out from Austin to map the restaurant’s floor plan and program BBQ-1 with GPS coordinates, allowing the robot to avoid obstacles and arrive at the designated spot at each table.
Within a few hours, BBQ-1 was delivering orders, operating for a full shift on a single charge.
Like many restaurants, Doc’s Smokehouse has struggled to hire enough employees following COVID-induced closures in 2020, but Jimmy Hall, general manager of the Madison location, said the robot isn’t intended to reduce the number of human workers.
“It's not replacing anyone. It is only reducing the amount of steps, literally and figuratively,” Hall said. Before the robot, every time a chef yelled, “Hands!” a server would rush to the kitchen to carry out the food while it’s hot, Hall said. That’s especially important for barbecue, as the meats are smoked overnight and then held in a 151-degree oven, beginning to cool down as soon as they’re removed and sliced.
“Time is of the essence,” Hall said. “We are in a constant state of being shortstaffed … so (BBQ-1) allows us to maintain our quality control.”
If the robot can save a server 60 steps with one order, or perhaps 1,000 steps in a day, Hall said, “that’s a win for us.” He knows staff are already stretched thin, picking up more shifts than they want during the week in order to help out. The robot wasn’t his idea, but he likes it. “It's nice to see an employer that's willing to invest in making things easier for the people that are here,” Hall said.
Server Vanessa Schneider, who paused to talk while training a new server, said she especially appreciates the robot on the two mornings a week when it’s just her and her managers on the floor.
“I can put plates on the robot, go to a different table, deliver the food and then go to the robot,” Schneider said. “It's kind of a breeze with the robot. I'm not gonna lie.”
Schneider said she didn’t have any worries when the automated assistant first arrived. “I feel like it's just supposed to help us with being short-staffed,” Schneider said. Now that the restaurant is getting additional staff, she hopes BBQ-1 will allow her to spend more time with her customers.
BBQ-1 can’t do everything a human food runner can. Unable to open the door to the patio, the robot delivers to inside tables only. And the staff don’t use the robot to deliver drinks, as spills could damage the circuitry. There’s been only one “hiccup,” Hall said, when a group of diners rearranged the tables. Children and “children that are in their 20s” sometimes try to play with BBQ-1 mid-delivery, setting off the robot’s sensors and the subtle flashing lights at its base.
But mostly, Hall said, BBQ-1 has eased the burden for staff and gotten customers talking. “If I had to guess, I would say that it's probably made a little more money, tip-wise, for the servers because sometimes people become a little more relaxed when they're fascinated by something.”
He’s not aware of any other Madison restaurants that have yet implemented robots, and said he’d be glad to host any business owners who want to see BBQ-1 for themselves. Still, he doesn’t anticipate adding more robots.
“I think that one is good. This is just to help everyone's job go a little bit easier and lighten the mood a little bit — an extra set of hands.”