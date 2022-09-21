Wisconsin’s workforce could shrink substantially by 2030 if the state can’t find a way to attract new residents, according to a new study of migration to and from the state.
In the report released Wednesday by Forward Analytics, the research division of the Wisconsin Counties Association, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census to project the size of the change. They also used income tax records to understand who’s leaving Wisconsin and who’s moving in.
Using data from the U.S. Census, the researchers predict a steep decline in the number of Wisconsinites in their prime working years by 2030. If the same migration trends seen between the 2010 and 2020 counts were to continue to 2030, when much of the state’s large population of younger baby boomers will have aged out of the workforce, researchers project the state would have about 130,000 fewer residents between the ages of 25 and 64.
“The only way to fill that hole is with more migration from other states or nations,” the authors write. But according to the researchers’ analysis, net migration during the 2010s fell by one-third compared to the prior decade and by three-quarters compared to the 1990s.
The shrinking workforce is projected to severely worsen the labor shortages already plaguing the state, especially in high-demand fields like health care and in-home caregiving.
One of the biggest challenges for the state: Attracting and retaining young people. Between 2012 and 2020, the new report finds, Wisconsin lost on balance 106,000 tax filers under 26, a category that includes both single people and families headed by young people.
According to income tax data, 105,000 young tax filers left the state during the study period, while 89,000 moved in, resulting in a net loss of 17,000. But researchers note that income tax data can be misleading for this age group, so they cite a recent study from Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau, which determined where millennials lived at age 16 and 26.
Of those who lived in Wisconsin at age 16, 21% lived in another state at age 26. The inflow of young residents was smaller than the outflow, resulting in a net loss of 43,000 people in that age group.
Of those who left, 68% went to either Minneapolis or Chicago. More than half of those who moved farther away moved to a metro area larger than Milwaukee. The authors argue that young people move to big cities in part because they’re looking for higher wages, as well as more job opportunities and amenities.
“Attracting and retaining these young people is critical for Wisconsin,” said Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp in a press release. Doing so, he said, would “not only grow the current workforce, it would also help long term as many of these young adults will soon be starting a family and raising the next generation of workers.”
Indeed, attracting families appears to be one of Wisconsin’s strengths in recent years. Researchers studied the number of families led by someone aged 26 to 55. In the first half of the time period studied, more of those tax filers left Wisconsin than came to Wisconsin, resulting in a net loss of more than 12,000 families. But from 2017 to 2020, the trend reversed, with about 1,100 more families arriving than leaving.
“The gains over these years do not make up for the losses in prior years. However, the trend shows the state heading in the right direction,” the authors write. People in this age group, the report notes, are more likely than their younger counterparts to buy single-family homes and stay in the state longer.
“Wisconsin needs to continue to attract this population as they will be critical to maintaining the state’s workforce over the next decade.”
Other key findings:
Though 27% of Wisconsin’s out-migration was to Illinois and Minnesota, two-thirds of those who left moved to a state outside the Midwest.
Of families that moved to Wisconsin, more than one in five came from Illinois.
Of families that moved to a different county during the study period, those with higher incomes were more likely to leave the state, while those with lower incomes were more likely to move within the state. Just 37% of “movers” with incomes under $25,000 left Wisconsin, while 43% of movers with incomes of $100,000 to $200,000 left the state. The figure rises to 56% for movers with incomes over $200,000.
The income tax data used in the report does have limitations, chiefly that not everyone files a tax return, and many low-earners are not required to do so. That could explain why the report, based on income tax data, finds a net negative migration rate to Wisconsin, while U.S. Census data show the state grew due to migration.
The authors recommend that Wisconsin draw workers by showcasing its cost of living (5% below the national average), its taxes (which have dropped more over the past 20 years than in most other states) and its high-ranking schools.
“Wisconsin has a lot of work to do over the next decade to maintain its population and workforce,” the authors write. “One of the most important aspects of that work involves attracting working families. That needs to begin today.”