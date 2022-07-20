Report: Wisconsin industries that grew and shrank during pandemic

A new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reveals the Wisconsin industries that have grown the most during the pandemic, as well as those that saw worrisome declines even after the worst of COVID-19 had passed.
The report, released Tuesday, compares federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected in December 2019 and December 2021, the most recent month available, offering a window into the disparate tolls the pandemic has exacted across the economy.
Overall, the state and national economy have recovered far faster than in the 2008 Great Recession. Following that downturn, it took six to seven years to regain the lost jobs, but Wisconsin could hit that benchmark later this year or next year, the report finds, just three to four years after the pandemic hit. Unemployment in the state is at near record lows, while the state’s labor force — the number of people who are either working or looking for work — hit a record high in May. Still, in many industries, employers are struggling to find the workers they need.
“We wanted to see how that was playing out in Wisconsin,” said Ari Brown, a senior research associate with the Wisconsin Policy Forum and the author of the report.
“What we found was that things are different depending on where you look.”
Transportation and warehousing skyrocket
Of the employment areas analyzed in the report, five grew their ranks between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021. Those, the report notes, include a “very small” agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector (up about 3%) and three sectors whose growth can be explained either by the pandemic-induced real estate boom or the proliferation of work-from-home arrangements: construction (up about 2%); finance and insurance (up about 2%); and professional, scientific, and technical services (up less than 1%).
But one industry grew far more than the others. The transportation and warehousing sector expanded by more than 6%, adding about 4,000 courier and messenger jobs, a nearly 27% increase, and 8,000 warehousing and storage jobs, a nearly 34% increase. Together, those two sub-sectors account for more than 50,000 Wisconsin jobs.
That jump has been fueled by online shopping — both prior to and as a result of the pandemic — and the growing Wisconsin presence of online retailer Amazon, which has opened major facilities in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties since 2015. The company opened a distribution center in Madison in 2020 and received approval in February to build a warehouse and distribution center in Cottage Grove. Construction on that 3.4-million-square-foot facility, anticipated to employ around 1,000 workers, could begin later this year.
The report notes that even more people work as delivery drivers than the reported figures show, as drivers for delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart are typically independent contractors not included in the federal employment data.
“Even if you took away all of the impacts of the pandemic, you still likely would have seen a pretty hefty uptick in those jobs, just as the ability for us to order things online and get them delivered quickly continues to increase,” Brown said.
Health and social services rebound, then decline
Meanwhile, as of December 2021, there were 20% fewer jobs in clothing and clothing accessory stores; about 15% fewer jobs in amusement, gambling and recreation; about 13% fewer jobs in membership associations; 12% fewer jobs in hotels; about 12% fewer jobs in personal and laundry services; and 9% fewer jobs in bars and restaurants. Losses in those six areas account for more than half of the 69,428 Wisconsin jobs lost since the pandemic began.
More Wisconsinites work in bars and restaurants than in any other area besides education, the report notes. That industry, which typically accounts for 6% to 8% of the state’s employment, saw a precipitous decline of more than 47% in the first month of the pandemic. Recovery in that industry has been especially slow in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where jobs are down roughly 12% and 13%, respectively.
But the sector of the economy Brown is most worried about is one that appeared to have recovered from its pandemic losses, only to see a decline in the second half of 2021. The “health care and social assistance” sector — which includes workers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, nursing homes, social services, in-home caregiving and child care, among others — lost about 8% of its jobs in the first month of the pandemic but regained most of them by July 2021.
But losses since then mean that the sector is now down about 4% from its December 2019 numbers. It’s a notable reversal for a sector that had been growing steadily for two decades, Brown said.
“Each month (in the second half of 2021), there were fewer and fewer and fewer (people working)… and it's not really clear why that's happening,” Brown said, noting that the middle of 2021 was, in retrospect, a bright spot in the pandemic, a time when vaccines were widely available and COVID case counts were low.
But, by that time, many health care workers were exhausted and burned out from a year or more of working on the front lines of the pandemic. That, Brown said, might explain why some left their jobs.
“It might have been a time where a lot of people were kind of realizing, ‘Hey, I poured all of my time and effort into this job… and I'm just at the end of my rope.’”
“Most concerning,” the report finds, is the decline in the number of workers providing care in Wisconsin’s nursing and residential care facilities. Over the two years studied, their numbers fell by 10,000, and in November 2021, the sector employed fewer people than it had since March 2003.
Hospitals, likewise, have not returned to pre-pandemic employment levels, despite management efforts like hiring temporary staff, offering bonuses and instituting more flexible schedules. “COVID-19 accelerated trends that were already stressing Wisconsin’s health care workforce,” the Wisconsin Hospital Association noted in its 2022 Workforce Report, citing the growing demands of an aging population and the fact that the number of people entering the field can’t keep pace with the number of people retiring.
The latter is a trend seen in many Wisconsin industries, but it’s particularly noteworthy in health care, Brown said. “That trend is not going to reverse anytime soon,” Brown said. “It's definitely alarming and it's definitely something for lawmakers to pay attention to going forward.”
While the Wisconsin Policy Forum does not advocate for specific policies, the report lists a variety of possible solutions, including “bolstered and targeted education and worker training, renewed efforts to lure workers from other states and countries, and enhanced efforts to identify and reduce other barriers to employment."
For the health care sector, Brown said, that would mean “doing anything to make the experience of being employed in the sector … more manageable.”
Across the economy, he said, solving the problem will likely require a variety of policy approaches, from flexible scheduling to reevaluating some licensing requirements or processes.
“Where can we smartly reduce the barriers to get more individuals into these jobs quickly and fulfill the need that is demanded by individuals living in the state?”