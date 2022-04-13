The pandemic took a devastating toll on Wisconsin businesses. But it also led to a record-breaking surge in entrepreneurship, according to new research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Wisconsinites submitted more applications for new businesses in 2020 than ever before, and then shattered that record again in 2021, researchers found. The numbers quantify a trend many have hypothesized: that the pandemic pushed more people to become entrepreneurs.
“We might have expected uncertainty about the pandemic and its effects on employment, income, healthcare, and safety to have stifled entrepreneurial activity. Entrepreneurship, which is already seen as risky, could have appeared even more so during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote authors Hannah Julian, Ted Callon and Tessa Conroy in a report for UW-Madison Extension's WIndicators series.
But while the number of Americans who were self-employed dropped sharply at the start of the pandemic, other researchers had noted that that number started ticking back up just a few months later, perhaps aided by unemployment payments and federal stimulus checks. Previous recessions, in which most people are low on cash and can’t easily get credit, have not led to surges in entrepreneurship.
“Anecdotally, we saw that entrepreneurship was appealing to people who had lost employment, didn’t feel comfortable at their job anymore, or otherwise needed more flexibility,” explained Conroy, an assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics, in an email.
To measure that growth, Conroy and her colleagues analyzed U.S. Census data on the number of new applications for employer identification numbers, which employers need in order to file payroll taxes. Many businesses that don’t have employees apply for such numbers too, for example in order to apply for business bank accounts.
Record-breaking increases
On average, Wisconsin saw 3,175 applications per month before the pandemic. From April 2020 to December 2021, the state averaged more than 4,700. The number rose by 21% from 2019 to 2020 and then surpassed the 2020 record by another 23% in 2021.
Wisconsin’s Midwest neighbors all saw jumps too, of varying degrees. In Illinois, start-up activity rose by a massive 47% in 2020, while Iowa’s activity grew by just 9%. Illinois and Michigan already had the highest per capita application rates — about nine per 1,000 people — and they saw the largest increase.
In Wisconsin, the entrepreneurship boom didn’t hit all counties equally. Just over a dozen counties saw per capita rate increases of 20% or more. In Forest County, at the Michigan border, the number of business applications per capita more than doubled in 2020. About a dozen counties saw application rates decline.
“Part of it may just be a function of the numbers,” Conroy said, noting that some counties had so few business applications before that a small number of additional applications would make for a large jump percentage-wise. Some counties had more of their workforce concentrated in sectors that were hit hard by layoffs and closures during the pandemic, leaving more people to look for other work.
But some of the difference might be due to local differences in “entrepreneurial support and culture,” Conroy said, noting that those with access to business assistance might have been more likely to apply. And then there’s the question of internet access: Many of the businesses launched during the pandemic were online retailers, so entrepreneurs in areas with broadband would be better positioned to join that trend.
Don’t count your businesses before they hatch
The nearly 137,000 business applications submitted since the pandemic began mark the largest surge in entrepreneurship in at least 15 years, the authors wrote. But just a fraction of those applications will turn into business with paid employees.
“Only a small number of businesses are considered likely to become operational and an even smaller number actually do,” the authors wrote. From 2009 to 2021, just 12% of business applications led to businesses with paid employees.
It’s too soon to know how many of the pandemic era applicants will form businesses with employees, which will form businesses sole proprietorships and partnerships without employees, and which won’t become businesses at all. But the report’s authors cite evidence that this new wave of applicants is more likely to form non-employer businesses than become employers, a continuation of a longer-term trend.
That trend could be driven by the fact that many new businesses, such as online retailers, depend more on technology than workers, or that businesses have begun to rely more on contract and gig work, and less on employees.
To make the most of the spike in entrepreneurship, the authors wrote, local governments should invest in strategies and infrastructure that will help turn applications into fully formed businesses. That might include access to child care and broadband internet, training in online marketing and related skills, networking programs and programs designed specifically to meet the needs of sole proprietors.
“Entrepreneurship is key to strong communities,” Conroy said, citing entrepreneurship as a tool to raise incomes and reduce poverty. “I hope leaders and decision-makers see this information and are encouraged to take steps to support these budding business efforts.”