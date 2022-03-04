Just 15% of Black households in Madison own their homes, making Black Madisonians about one-third as likely to be homeowners as Black Americans as a whole, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Researchers used U.S. Census data from 2019 — the most recent year available — to calculate homeownership rates for the state’s five most populous cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine, as well as for the state as a whole. They compared rates for white residents with rates for Black and Hispanic residents, who make up the state’s two largest minority groups and face the largest disparities in homeownership. About three-quarters of Black Wisconsinites and 44% of Hispanic Wisconsinites live in one of those cities.
Of those five cities, only Green Bay has a lower Black homeownership rate than Madison, coming in at just under 6%, compared to just over 15% for Madison. Statewide, just over 25% of Black Wisconsinites own their homes, compared with 72% of white Wisconsinites.
For Hispanic residents, Madison’s homeownership rate is the lowest of the five cities at just 30%, compared to about 41% statewide. In each of the cities, Hispanic residents are more likely to own homes than Black residents are, but less likely than white residents are.
Madison’s 37 percentage point Black-White homeownership gap is smaller than the 47 point statewide gap and smaller than the gaps in all of the cities except Milwaukee, in part because white Madisonians are nearly 20 percentage points less likely to own their homes than white Wisconsinites as a whole.
Why is Madison different?
The least racially diverse of the cities studied, Madison also has the highest median household income and the most expensive housing market. In 2019, the median Madison home was worth more than $246,000, about $66,000 more than the state average.
“Madison is so different than the other markets,” said Joe Peterangelo, a senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum and the lead author of the report, in an interview. “There is diversity there, but there's a bigger barrier to try to purchase a home.”
By contrast, Milwaukee, where the median home is worth about $60,000 less than the state average, has a Black homeownership rate of 27%, slightly higher than the state average.
The new study follows a 2021 Wisconsin Policy Forum report that highlighted racial disparities in homeownership in Milwaukee. Peterangelo said he was surprised to find that the gaps were yet larger elsewhere in Wisconsin than in Milwaukee, a city often held up as an example of the state’s racial disparities.
“It's pretty troubling … to see how this is a similar big issue everywhere, and how Wisconsin looks compared to the nation,” Peterangelo said. “The racial gaps are much larger here.”
Why are Wisconsin’s disparities worse?
Nationwide, just 42% of Black households own their homes, compared to 72% of white households and 47% of Hispanic households. One reason for Wisconsin’s larger homeownership gaps, the authors note, is the state’s racial disparities in income. White households in Wisconsin bring in 6% less than the national average for white households. Hispanic households in Wisconsin bring in 11% less than they do nationally, and Black households bring in 25% less than the national figure.
But income disparities aren’t the only reason for the homeownership gap. The authors also point to a history of discriminatory lending policies (including redlining), insufficient supportive services for families buying homes and the “intensifying trend” of out-of-state investors buying homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods to rent for a profit, which reduces the number of homes for sale.
Wisconsin’s homeownership gap has widened since 2010, a change the authors attribute in part to the 2010 “financial and foreclosure crisis,” which reduced homeownership rates and slowed homebuilding for years. While Wisconsin’s white homeownership rate fell by just over 1%, the homeownership rates for Hispanic and Black households fell by more than 3% and more than 7% respectively.
How has the pandemic changed things?
While 2020 Census data on homeownership won’t be available until later this year, the authors anticipate the pandemic may have further widened the gap. A hot housing market has driven up home prices in Wisconsin and across the country. From 2019 to 2021, the median home price in Wisconsin shot up more than 21% to $240,000, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“That increase may be exacerbating existing racial disparities by putting homeownership out of reach for more Black and Hispanic households,” the authors wrote. “While raising household incomes among Black and Hispanic households will be critical to address this problem over the long term, making progress in the short term likely will require a range of additional strategies.”
Possible strategies, they say, include expanding homebuyer counseling and down payment assistance, creating strategic funds through which a public authority purchases homes to sell only to owner-occupants rather than investors, mitigating foreclosures, reducing homeowners’ property tax burden and aiding in home repair.
“I think people are recognizing that housing affordability is a big problem statewide but also in specific communities,” Peterangelo said. “We're just hoping to add more attention to that.”