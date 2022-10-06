A group of workers at Middleton video game studio Raven Software were unlawfully excluded from raises this spring in retaliation for union activity, the National Labor Relations Board ruled earlier this week.
Before overwhelmingly voting to unionize in May, forming the first union at a major U.S. game studio, Raven quality assurance testers walked out last December in protest of layoffs by parent company Activision Blizzard. Quality assurance testers are the lowest-paid workers at the behemoth behind video game blockbusters like Call of Duty and Candy Crush.
In January, they launched a union drive and, when the company didn’t voluntarily recognize their union, they filed for an election with the NLRB.
Three months later, with the election still pending, Activision Blizzard announced that quality assurance testers at other studios across the 10,000-employee company would see their pay raised to at least $20 an hour. That raise would not apply to the testers at Raven Software, as company leaders said federal labor laws prevented them from applying that change to Raven workers ahead of a union election.
The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) prohibits employers from promising benefits to employees to discourage them from supporting a union, but it also bars employers from punishing employees for union activity.
“Due to legal obligations under the NLRA requiring employers not to grant wage increases while an election was pending, we could not institute new pay initiatives at Raven because they would be brand new kinds of compensation changes, which had not been planned beforehand,” the company said in a statement sent by Rich George, senior director of game communications. “This rule that employers should not grant these kinds of wage increases has been the law for many years.”
“Despite their best efforts, Activision’s constant attempts to undermine its workers’ and impede our union election have failed,” the workers’ union, the Game Workers Alliance, said in a statement released Monday by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), which has supported Raven workers in the unionization process.
“We’re glad the NLRB recognized that Activision acted illegally when they unequally enforced policies by withholding company-wide benefits and wage increase from Raven workers for organizing.”
Board finds evidence of coercion
The NLRB also found that Activision attempted to undermine the union effort by questioning a representative of the workers and soliciting grievances. According to the CWA, an Activision executive offered to fly from California to Wisconsin to meet with the workers’ representative during the election period.
“It’s quite unusual for top executives to engage this way,” CWA said in its press release, noting that the NLRB found that this constituted coercion.
“This is not an accurate portrayal of events,” the company responded in the statement sent by George. “Although Raven QA was offered a non-mandatory opportunity to meet with Activision Blizzard leadership during an on-site visit, because some of the QA testers had previously requested a discussion with management, at no point was this framed as an opportunity to specifically address grievances. Furthermore, the offer was never taken, and no meeting ever occurred.”
Other charges made in the unfair labor practices allegation against Activision are still under investigation, NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado told the Cap Times by email. If the parties don’t settle, the NLRB regional director will issue a complaint, triggering a hearing with an administrative law judge, who can “issue remedies.” The parties can appeal that judge’s decision to the NLRB and then to the Circuit Court.
The Game Workers Alliance, which represents the roughly 30 quality assurance testers at Raven, is currently negotiating its first contract with Activision Blizzard.
“We want the company to bargain a fair contract in good faith and to move past all of the cheap — and illegal — tricks they tried to pull to prevent us from forming our union,” the union said in its press release.
When the Game Workers Alliance won its union election 19 to 3 in May, it became the first recognized union at a AAA video game studio in the U.S. The move followed a successful unionization effort at Vodeo, an independent game studio with just 13 employees and contract workers. Last December, management at that studio voluntarily recognized a union formed by its workers.
More video game unions in the works
Raven workers told the Cap Times that they believe their win will spark other video game workers to unionize too.
“I think what we have done has been an inspiration to a lot of people in Madison and outside of Madison,” said Erin Hall, a Raven quality assurance tester and a member of the Game Workers Alliance’s organizing and bargaining committees. “I think you're gonna see this industry unionizing a lot more.”
Already, there are signs that it has. Workers at two Canadian studios, Keywords Studios and Anemone Hug Interactive, unionized this year. And in July, Game Workers Alliance Albany, a group of quality assurance testers at Activision subsidiary Blizzard Albany, filed for a union election too, prompting pushback from the company.
Activision, which has also faced charges of sexual harassment and discrimination, is currently in the process of being acquired by Xbox-maker Microsoft, in a deal worth $69 billion.
Microsoft has pledged to handle organizing efforts differently. In June, the company entered into a binding legal agreement with the Communication Workers of America, pledging that, if the acquisition is successful, it would remain neutral when Activision Blizzard employees seek to unionize. The first-of-its-kind deal differentiates the company not only from Activision Blizzard, but from other heavyweights like Amazon, which have worked hard to dissuade employees from unionizing.
The agreement with the CWA follows a broader pledge made by Microsoft President Brad Smith in June, saying that the company would not fight unionization efforts by any of its employees.
In a blog post, Smith said that Microsoft is “committed to collaborative approaches that will make it simpler, rather than more difficult, for our employees to make informed decisions and to exercise their legal right to choose whether to form or join a union,” and that it’s “dedicated to maintaining a close relationship and shared partnership with all our employees, including those represented by a union.
“None of us ever knows precisely what challenges the future will bring,” Smith wrote. “But we’re willing to bet that a company that listens to and works well with its employees is likely to have a winning hand.”