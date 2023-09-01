The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath might have turned Wisconsin’s economy upside down, but it also chipped away at the state’s long-standing racial disparities in wages and employment, according to a new report.
This year’s installment of the annual “State of Working Wisconsin” report, released Friday by University of Wisconsin-Madison think tank COWS, finds that while overall median hourly wages in Wisconsin didn’t keep pace with inflation in 2022, wages for Black and brown workers rose faster, leading to increased buying power and edging those income earners closer to their white counterparts.
“Wisconsin’s considerable racial, ethnic, and educational gaps in wages have continued to recede slightly over 2019-2022,” the authors write in the report, which analyzes data gathered by the federal government.
Adjusted for inflation, the median wage for all workers fell from $23.27 an hour in 2021 to $22.02 in 2022. “Three years of wage growth were erased,” the authors wrote, noting that wages had been rising in the state for a decade before.
White workers in Wisconsin still have the highest wages ($25.01 for white men and $20.90 for white women), but workers of color, who disproportionately work in low-wage jobs, were the only ones whose pay rose enough to substantially outpace inflation.
From 2019 to 2022, the median wage for Black men rose almost 14% to $21.04, and the median for Hispanic men rose nearly 8% to $18.84. Gains for white women nearly matched inflation (with real wages rising 0.5% to $20.90), while Black women’s real wages rose just over 4% to $17 and Hispanic women’s pay rose more than 16% to $18.75.
Racial gaps in the state’s unemployment rate also shrank. Nationwide, the unemployment rate for Black and Hispanic would-be workers is consistently higher than the rate for white would-be workers. From 2020 to 2023, unemployment rates for many populations fell across the country, but Wisconsin saw bigger drops.
The unemployment rate for Black Wisconsinites fell the most, dropping 1.1 percentage points, nearly twice the drop seen by Hispanic workers and nearly four times the drop seen by white workers. That brought the state’s Black-white gap to 2.3 percentage points, below the U.S. gap of 2.9 percentage points.
Still, the unemployment rate for Black Wisconsinites in the first quarter of 2023 stood at 4.7%, nearly twice that of white workers (2.4%), more than twice that of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (2.1%), and higher than the rate for Hispanic workers (3.3%).
“To be sure, the disparity is still unacceptably high, but the direction of the trend is good news in Wisconsin,” the authors wrote.
This new economy has led not just to higher wages and lower unemployment but to more worker power, the authors write.
“Workers are seizing the opportunity provided by tight labor markets to find better jobs or improve the ones they are staying in,” COWS associate director Laura Dresser said in a press release.
“It’s especially evident that workers with lower wages have made the strongest gains. Their progress is helping reduce some of Wisconsin’s most troubling inequities.”
Unions lose numbers, though popular
While Wisconsin workers are increasingly using that power to organize unions at their workplaces, the authors note that the share of Wisconsin workers who belong to a union continues to fall. From 2011 to 2022, the state’s unionization rate fell by 43%, from just over 14% to 8%. That’s three times faster than the national decline and faster than every neighboring state.
That, Dresser said in an interview, is due in large part to Wisconsin laws that reduced the power of unions, including 2011’s Act 10 and 2015’s Right to Work legislation.
“I think it's undeniable that workers are more interested in unions and the public is more supportive of unions,” she said, citing a 2022 Gallup poll that found a record 71% of Americans support them. “Workers say they want unions. Still, less than 10% of private sector workers actually manage to get them.”
Changing that, she said, “will take a much greater surge, or more likely changes in state and federal policy that allows workers a more easy route to the representation that they are saying they want.”
Wisconsin women drop out as child care costs rise
Also declining is the share of Wisconsin women participating in the labor force. For more than 40 years, Wisconsinites have been participating in the labor force at a higher rate than Americans as a whole, but those numbers have fallen since the pandemic began.
The state’s numbers still exceed the national figures, with nearly 70% of Wisconsin men participating, compared with 68% of U.S. men. But the drop has been particularly steep for Wisconsin women, whose participation rate fell to 59.3% in 2022, the first time it’s dropped below 60% since the 1980s.
In Wisconsin and nationally, labor force participation rose for the last 20 years of the 20th century and then began to decline, a change some economists attribute to the rising cost of child care.
The report comes as the Republican-majority Legislature removed a provision from Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget that would have allocated state funds to maintain the Child Care Counts program, established during the pandemic to help struggling child care providers keep their doors open.
The declining labor force participation of Wisconsin women, the authors wrote, “makes the state Legislature’s lack of investment in child care infrastructure in the state especially troubling, as it is often women who carry a disproportionate burden of care for children.”