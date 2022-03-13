Back in 1975, Cheryl Heiman was a Madison East High School senior who needed a job to fulfill a home economics class requirement. She found one at the then-new Red Caboose child care center.
“I came into Red Caboose not having a clue what a daycare center was,” said Heiman, who'd never had a babysitter growing up.
When the class ended, Heiman stuck around. For 47 years. The 64-year-old is a senior lead toddler teacher at Red Caboose, which celebrated its 50th birthday this month.
Today, Heiman still arrives each morning before 7 a.m. and spends her days meeting the needs of 1-year-olds, from play time and snacks to naps and diaper changes, but now some of those toddlers are the children of those she diapered decades ago.
In a field marked by low pay and high turnover, Heiman’s nearly five decades on the job are an anomaly. In that time, she’s seen the industry shift with new regulations, education requirements and the rising cost of care. On Wednesday evenings, she heads to Madison College for classes toward a credential in infant and toddler care. “There's always new stuff coming into the field,” Heiman said. “It fascinates me, and I don't think anybody's ever too old to learn or too experienced to learn.”
Last year, she watched with interest as President Joe Biden proposed $390 million in investments in the country's cash-strapped child care system through his thwarted $1.75-trillion Build Back Better plan, and she's watching to see whether policymakers take action.
Now she's preparing for another change, as Red Caboose gets ready to leave its original home on Williamson Street for a bigger spot at the corner of East Washington Avenue and South Sixth Street, in the downstairs of a forthcoming affordable housing apartment building. The new space, expected to open later this year, will let three times as many children enroll in the center's sliding scale care — welcome news for the many Madison parents struggling to find or afford care.
Heiman spoke with the Cap Times about her long career, her hopes for the industry and why she’s not ready to retire.
What's kept you at Red Caboose, and in the child care industry as a whole, for so long?
Red Caboose has always been the kind of place that everybody can fit in. When I came here, for the first time in my life, I felt like I didn't have to change anything about me. I was accepted for who I was, and I noticed that absolutely everybody was: The children and the families were always accepted for who they were. And I just loved that. Why have I stayed in the field so long? It's rewarding. I get to see the growth of these children. I've been around long enough that I get to hear about their successes as adults. I feel appreciated by the parents. I feel loved and appreciated by the children. I feel appreciated by my employers here. It's just a really rewarding place to work.
I read in another news article that you were making $2 an hour when you started.
Yes, I was, and I thought I was making big money. I came from babysitting at 50 cents an hour. So to come to $2, I really thought I was in the money. And back then, I only worked three hours a day, and we got paid once a month.
There’s a lot of turnover in the child care industry. What do you think it would take for the industry to attract and keep good workers?
There's got to be more money coming into (the industry) to be able to afford higher wages. Child care people don't make enough money to support the cost of living in Madison, or probably anywhere. To support yourself and pay for a place to live and have transportation — you can't do it on $11 an hour.
When my own daughter decided to go into the field, I said, “Well, then you need to make sure you choose a partner in life that can help support your career." (Early childhood educators) pay a lot of money out of pocket to meet the educational requirements, but for what child care pays, it's hard to pay back those student loans. That education is important. I still go to school. I'm always learning. So people leave (the industry) because, if you earn an associate’s or a bachelor's degree, you want to get something out of that financially.
I read that Red Caboose is unionized. Is that true?
Yes, it is. There's only a small number of centers left that are unionized, but the desire is there. When Scott Walker came through a couple years ago with his union-busting stuff, that kind of deterred a lot of people. And it’s expensive. For someone that's making $11 or $12 an hour, I believe it’s $40 or $45 a month to be a union member. So when you have to scrape, unfortunately, that's one of the areas that people cut back.
What was it like to be doing this work during the pandemic?
It’s been a struggle. First, it was getting our parents all back (after) Red Caboose closed for three months when everything shut down. And then it was helping people understand all the extras we were doing to make sure that our environment was safe. There's been a lot of changes for the teaching staff: a lot more expectations with cleaning and sanitizing and not mixing (classes) together. We used to be able to visit other classrooms during our off times. During the first year (after we reopened), parents weren't allowed in the building, so teachers were losing contact with the parents. That was extremely hard, but now they're back in the building. (Another challenge is) trying to help children (2 and up) keep masks on all day. We (the staff) are still wearing masks all day. That's really hard: not being able to show expressions to the kids to show them that you're happy — or maybe you're not happy.
Were you worried that you'd get COVID?
I would hope everybody was concerned about that for a while. But I needed to work, and I needed to know that the families were being provided the care that they needed so they could go to work. It's always in the back of our minds, but I didn't let it control me. It’s also caused a problem with people (not) wanting to be in the field, worrying about catching COVID from the kids or from each other.
The pandemic and President Biden’s Build Back Better proposal have put child care on the minds of some people who might not have thought about it much before. How hopeful are you feeling about this type of work?
I think the pandemic really woke people up. Just knowing that President Biden is talking about it and putting the thoughts out there, and that some politicians are at least talking about it and acknowledging, “Wow, this really does need to happen and we need to put some money there,” (is reassuring). Do I think the money will really come through? Boy, I wish because there's such a strong need. But it has to be money that will really help get and keep employees. To me, a one-time tax credit is worthless. Parents pay child care every single week, or every single month — you don't pay it one time a year.
You started this job when you were a high school senior. Would you tell a high school senior now to consider a job as a child care teacher?
Absolutely. Yes.
What else might you tell them?
I would want to encourage them that it's definitely a job full of benefits, and that I hope there's hope on the horizon for help to come to the industry. Children need us. Their brains grow at the most rapid pace between (ages) 0 and 5. We need to reach those kids. It's a job where you get paid for having fun, and you’re loved. Oh my gosh. If you need your heart filled, this is the job to go into.
When do you plan to retire?
Oh, no idea. It’s not a thought that comes through my brain very often. I'm really excited to be a part of our new center that we’re fundraising for. Hopefully the building process should start soon.(I’m excited) to be able to see us take one more step, grow some more and offer those services that the parents need in an area of town where maybe there’s not a lot of daycare. That’s an exciting project and I’d like to see that through. And retirement isn't in my vocabulary. I still look forward to coming to work every single day.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Heiman works with 1-year-olds, not 2-year-olds.